Worldwide’s 12th annual Auburn Auction in review

Auburn, Indiana. September 5th, 2019. Worldwide Auctioneers staged its first event in its new Indiana headquarters during the annual Auburn Labor Day Weekend extravaganza, with 90% of consignments finding new homes at The Auburn Auction. The sale delivered over $5 million, with a spectacular 1948 Tucker Model 48 Sedan selling for $990,000 to benefit Mayo Clinic for cancer research.

“The owner of this extraordinary historic automobile made the decision to donate it to Mayo Clinic in honor of his late wife and it was our absolute honor to be entrusted with its sale,” said John Kruse, Principal and Auctioneer. “We thank everyone who shared in this incredible act of philanthropy and congratulate its new owner on joining the ranks of limited and prestigious Tucker custodianship.”

A storied 1955 Quin Epperly “Fuel Injection Special” Indianapolis 500 Streamliner brought $385,000, making this and the Tucker the highest selling cars of both The Auburn Auction and the weekend overall. The full breakdown of results from the two-day sale is available online at worldwideauctioneers.com

Next stop for the team at Worldwide Auctioneers is The Corpus Christi Old Car Museum Auction in Texas on October 4th and 5th. An outstanding selection of over 200 great collector cars and 100 pedal cars will be offered without reserve, including the first Apollo GT Coupe and Spider ever produced. The company will also stage the very first collector car auction in Saudi Arabia, with The Riyadh Auction and associated private sales Salon scheduled for November 21st– 26th, 2019 in Riyadh, presented in collaboration with the General Entertainment Authority of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Bonnier Events.

Worldwide’s annual calendar also includes The Pacific Grove Auction on the Monterey Peninsula, The Scottsdale Auction in Arizona in January, The Texas Classic Auction in April and stand-alone auctions of significant private collections. In addition to the acquisition and sale of classic automobiles, Worldwide Auctioneers offers an extensive range of personalized services to the serious collector, including appraisal, collection direction and consultancy, estate planning and asset management. The company’s recent move also facilitated an expansion of its private sales division, with the introduction of a dedicated physical and virtual showroom, The Salon, as well as the introduction of a new Memorabilia Division.

Visit worldwideauctioneers.com and Worldwide Auctioneers’ social media properties @worldwideauctioneers for consignment and event information, or call 1.260.925.6789 or 800.990.6789.