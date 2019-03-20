Zagato-designed cars to be featured at RM Sotheby’s Villa Erba sale

LONDON – RM Sotheby’s will return to the shores of Lake Como, Italy, for its biennial Villa Erba sale on May 25th during the revered Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este weekend. The sale will feature an historic and highly original 1931 Aston Martin 1.5-litre International ‘LM5’ along with four Zagato-bodied cars, particularly fitting in the legendary Italian company’s 100th anniversary year.

“The opportunity to share in the centennial celebration of Zagato is indeed a special occasion and given the amazing bespoke designs from the Italian coachbuilder, we are truly excited to include a curated selection of motor cars in our prestigious Villa Erba auction,” says Augustin Sabatié-Garat, Auction Manager, RM Sotheby’s Europe. “As we progress with consignments, we will continue to add other watershed creations from Zagato to join the early highlights.”

Leading the group is a 1955 Fiat 8V Coupé by Zagato, one of the most celebrated Italian cars of its decade. The car on offer, chassis no. 000076, is one of 26 coupes built and was delivered new to its first owner in Turin. It is originally finished in Green metallic paintwork contrasting with its black interior. Remaining in its native Italy until at least the late 1970s, it has been used and enjoyed as befits a fine sports car, having participated in historic racing events in Italy in the 1970s and 1980s, including the Mille Miglia. The recent recipient of a sympathetic, full restoration in its original colors, it retains its original Tipo 104.000 engine.

Perhaps best viewed as the Fiat 8V’s younger brother, a 1959 Fiat-Abarth 750 GT ‘Double Bubble’ by Zagato is also set for RM Sotheby’s Villa Erba sale. This lovely little sports GT car is based on the chassis of the humble Fiat 600. However, it is a joy to drive and allows access to racing events all over the world. The ultra-lightweight nature of these cars makes the 750cc GT a proper competitor and is undoubtedly one of the most famous and interesting motor cars produced by the two legendary brands, Abarth and Zagato. The 1959 example offered for sale is fitted with the rare and desirable Mille Miglia engine, which was equipped from the factory with a lightweight crankshaft. With known long-term history, this Abarth is believed to have raced in period in the U.S. when new. The car benefits from a full nut-and-bolt restoration and is presented in concours-ready condition, as well as with an Abarth Classiche Certificate of Authenticity.

Joining the Zagato-bodied cars on offer is a 1966 Lancia Flaminia Super Sport 3C 2.8 by Zagato. An example of Lancia’s second-series Flaminia Sport, this car is offered from long-term ownership and finished in stylish slate grey over red leather interior. Fully restored to concours standards, this Lancia, offered without reserve.

And bringing Zagato’s distinctive design philosophy to today, is a 2019 Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Shooting Brake, the 12th of only 99 built and arguably the most interesting of the Vanquish Zagato body styles. The fruit of Aston Martin’s newest collaboration with Zagato and first seen at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este in 2016, the car is made completely of carbon fibre while the stunning body covers the Vanquish’s 6.0-litre V12 engine producing 580 bhp, with further mechanical changes include a slightly more open exhaust and a stiffer suspension. Each Vanquish Zagato was fully customizable, making each car unique. Delivered new to its first and only owner in France, the car offered is finished in Lava Red over an Obsidian Black interior and boasts a number of interesting options, including black brake calipers, roof in bare carbon fiber, black exhaust pipes, Shadow Bronze jewelry interior pack and Zagato emblems embroidered on the headrests in Spicy Red. A virtually as-new example and offered without reserve.

About RM Sotheby’s

RM Sotheby’s is the world’s largest auction house for investment-quality automobiles. With 40 years’ experience in the collector car industry, RM’s vertically integrated range of services, from private treaty sales and auctions (including both RM Sotheby’s and RM Auctions events) to estate planning and financial services, coupled with an expert team of car specialists and an international footprint, provide an unsurpassed level of service to the global collector car market. RM Sotheby’s is currently responsible for six of the top ten most valuable motor cars ever sold at auction. In February 2015, RM formed a strategic partnership with Sotheby’s, uniting the two companies for the full calendar of future automobile auctions. For further information, visit rmsothebys.com.