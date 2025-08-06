Old Car Festival at the Henry Ford Greenfield Village

The Henry Ford

Dearborn, Mich. - Hundreds of vehicles from the 1890s through 1932 arrive from across the country to be perfectly set in the place where American history comes alive. Old Car Festival in Greenfield Village is a raucous ride, epitomizing the earnest optimism of the American Dream from the turn of the century to the Great Depression.

New this Year: 19th-Century Motoring

The automobile defined the 20th century, but its origins lie firmly in the 1800s. Karl Benz patented his pioneering Motorwagen in 1886, and American auto manufacturing was underway by the mid-1890s. Some of the country’s most storied makes — Oldsmobile, Stanley, Packard and Buick among them — started in that decade, and many future industrialists took their formative steps. This year, Old Car Festival recognizes the automobile’s earliest years with a salute to 19th-century motoring.

Free for members or with village admission.

Become a member and enjoy benefits like discounts on ticketed events, access to limited-engagement exhibitions, free general admission to the museum and village, free parking and more. Join today at THF.org/membership

20900 Oakwood Boulevard

Dearborn, MI 48124‑5029

Contact Center: 313.982.6001

https://www.thehenryford.org/

If you like stories like these and other classic car features, check out Old Cars magazine. CLICK HERE to subscribe.