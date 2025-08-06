EventsSubscribeMarketplaceNewsletterClubsMuseums
Old Car Festival at the Henry Ford Greenfield Village

Old Car Festival at the Henry Ford Greenfield Village to take place September 6-7, 2025.

Old Cars Weekly
The Henry Ford

Dearborn, Mich. - Hundreds of vehicles from the 1890s through 1932 arrive from across the country to be perfectly set in the place where American history comes alive. Old Car Festival in Greenfield Village is a raucous ride, epitomizing the earnest optimism of the American Dream from the turn of the century to the Great Depression.

New this Year: 19th-Century Motoring

The automobile defined the 20th century, but its origins lie firmly in the 1800s. Karl Benz patented his pioneering Motorwagen in 1886, and American auto manufacturing was underway by the mid-1890s. Some of the country’s most storied makes — Oldsmobile, Stanley, Packard and Buick among them — started in that decade, and many future industrialists took their formative steps. This year, Old Car Festival recognizes the automobile’s earliest years with a salute to 19th-century motoring. 

Free for members or with village admission.

20900 Oakwood Boulevard
Dearborn, MI 48124‑5029
Contact Center: 313.982.6001
https://www.thehenryford.org/

