Old Cars Father’s Day Gift Guide 2025

About this time of year we wonder what to get dear old Dad for Father's Day. Heck, maybe you are a dad yourself and deserve to treat yourself. Who says you even need to be a dad? One thing is for sure though, if you love old cars you are always on the lookout for new products, trusted vendors and dependable services for your old car needs.

Old Cars has done the hard work for you and compiled a handy Father's Day Gift Guide to help you find that special something for the car lover in your life... Even if that special someone is you!

Car Capsule comes through just in time for your favorite car lover!

This Father’s Day Give The New CF1 Indoor ShowCase

The Indoor CF1 Showcase is an ultra-premium, 24/7, 365-day-a-year vehicle storage solution. One of many next evolutions of CarCapsule™ Premium Storage Technology. This Premium Showcase product protects your treasured vehicle from dust, dirt, dings, corrosion, mildew, musty odors, and pests while presenting it in a show-quality display.

LED Lighting, Carbon Fiber-Look, Chemical-Resistant Road-Emblazoned Base Mat, Carbon Fiber-Look PVC, IntelliCharge Battery Backup, and 30 Years of Premium Storage Experience. All this makes for the most awarded vehicle storage system on the planet!

http://www.CarCapsule.comFind out more at www.CarCapsule.com, 219-945-9493

Dad can use a lift from time to time... Let QuickJack make that a reality

This Father's Day, ditch the tie and get Dad something he'll truly love – a QuickJack portable car lift. Imagine the look on his face when he can finally work on his cars with ease and comfort, no more struggling on the garage floor. With new 6,000 lb. and 8,000 lb. capacity models available, QuickJack can handle a wide range of vehicles, turning his garage into a true home auto shop.

Find out more at https://quickjack.com

Make Dad a Certified GearHead

Make that important man in your life a “Certified GearHead.” Visit our website to find high quality, embroidered denim shirts, polos, tees, hats and more. It’s the perfect Father’s Day gift for those who love classic cars. Help them show their GearHead pride to the world.

Learn more at https://www.certifiedgearhead.com

Give Dad a chance to win a '66 'Vette

The 37th Annual Saint Bernard Classic Car Raffle features a beautiful, numbers-matching 1966 Corvette Convertible!

Proceeds from this all-volunteer effort benefit Saint Bernard Catholic Church and School in Rockport, Indiana. Our parishioners and students thank you for your continued support. See more of this beautiful machine by viewing our

Photo Gallery and our Video Gallery.

Tickets are only $30 each or 4 for $100.00

A maximum of 18,000 tickets can be sold. The drawing will be held on August 17, 2025 at 3:00 p.m. CDT. Indiana Raffle License #002405.

Find out more at https://stbernardrockport.org/classic-corvette-raffle/

Get Dad a convenient BendPak GoAir Mini Air Compressor

BendPak Inc. introduces the GoAir™ Mini, a compact air compressor designed to save space in home garages and workshops while delivering reliable, high-pressure performance for four-post lifts and a wide range of other applications. Not a tire inflator, the GoAir Mini is a true air compressor that can be mounted directly on a BendPak car lift column or on a wall.

Boasting a robust 120 PSI output, the compact compressor is well-suited for releasing the locks on a four-post lift and powering pneumatic tools, such as finish nailers, staplers, airbrushes and small impact tools.

Designed specifically for home and hobbyist use, the GoAir Mini runs on 110 volts and measures just 10.5 x 16 x 7 inches, taking up much less space than a large commercial air compressor. Plus, it’s ultra-quiet when running, producing just 55 dbA, making it suitable for use indoors.

For more information on the GoAir mini air compressor, visit

bendpak.com/goair/ or call 800-253-2363.

Dad will also appreciate the ability to air up on the go with Syncwire's Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor

Syncwire’s portable air inflator boasts ground-breaking features with the company’s “2X Speedy Inflation” capability. It effortlessly inflates car tires, bicycles, motorcycles, balls, and more in just minutes, setting a new standard for efficiency. Its compact size, akin to a smartphone, ensures convenience without compromising power. It offers five inflation modes and four preset pressure units for seamless customization. The large, clear LCD display ensures precise pressure monitoring day or night, and its multi-functionality extends beyond inflation, doubling as an emergency power bank with its USB output port and featuring a built-in LED flashlight for added convenience.

Find Syncwire’s Tire Inflator Portable Air Compressor at Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0D1QHFSNB

Give the gift of knowing what it is worth!

Dad needs to know what they are worth! Old Cars has his back with our 2025 BIG BOOK with our complete database of collector car pricing. It can be had either digital or in print form.

Old Cars 'Swag'

Give Old Cars gear this holiday season with our full line of hats, shirts, bags and other accessories, plus much more to prepare die-hard hobbyists for the upcoming show season. Old Cars’ store has dozens of great items, and plenty more coming! Shirts feature past or present Old Cars logos, our famous 1954 Chevy panel truck and beloved late research editor Kenny Buttolph and other great designs. Digital back issues are also available on the site.

Go to to see the wide selection and order today!

Oh, we almost forgot the best gift of all... A subscription to Old Cars!

Love old cars? So do we... a lot! Subscribe to Old Cars for your best source of hobby news, auction news, history and features on the cars and the people behind them.

Every car has a story, and at Old Cars we make sure they are told. We've been doing it for 50 years!