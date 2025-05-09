EventsSubscribeMarketplaceNewsletterClubsMuseums
Old Cars out and About with David Pearson’s Ford race cars

Al Rogers had the opportunity to get a sneak peek of two of NASCAR Hall of Famer, David Pearson’s Ford racing cars.

Old Cars Weekly

Al Rogers had the opportunity to get a sneak peek of two of NASCAR Hall of Famer, David Pearson's Ford racing cars. The legendary racer's 1937 and 1939 Fords will be taking part in a special upcoming exhibit at the Early Ford V8 Foundation Museum located in Auburn, Indiana.

See the video below and look for future updates in Old Cars.

