Old Cars out and About with David Pearson’s Ford race cars

Al Rogers had the opportunity to get a sneak peek of two of NASCAR Hall of Famer, David Pearson's Ford racing cars. The legendary racer's 1937 and 1939 Fords will be taking part in a special upcoming exhibit at the Early Ford V8 Foundation Museum located in Auburn, Indiana.

See the video below and look for future updates in Old Cars.

If you like stories like these and other classic car features, check out Old Cars magazine. CLICK HERE to subscribe.