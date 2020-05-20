Weathered Wheels: Singer Nine Roadster, King Midget

Gregg D. Merksamer found this very cool — and very unlikely — trio of retired 1950s gems keeping each other company a while back at a yard in Wilkes Barre, Pa. On one side of the Singer Nine roadster is the weather-beaten shell of a tiny King Midget. On the other side is what looks to be a very restorable 1960s Studebaker Hawk.

