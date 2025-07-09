Parts & Projects: Big hulks in Little Rock – A-Auto Salvage
Approximately 30 years ago, Brian Nagel and family moved to Little Rock, Ark., and entered the auto salvage business, A-Auto Salvage.
Approximately 30 years ago, Brian Nagel was in the fifth grade when his family moved to Little Rock, Ark., and entered the auto salvage business. Brian is now the day-to-day manager of A-Auto Salvage while his dad, Terry, is semi-retired, but still checks in regularly.
At its start, the business was on two lots separated by a tow yard. The Nagels wanted to combine the lots into one contiguous salvage yard and soon were able to purchase the tow lot. Now all of the yard is joined together. There were several buildings included with the tow yard purchase, and those now house parts and some special vehicles, including a pristine red 1972 Ford LTD two-door hardtop owned by Brian’s mom, a bright yellow Fairlane race car, a rat-rod and others.
A-Auto does not ship vehicles or parts. The salvage yard is a you-pull-it operation, so if you see a vehicle in the photos that might have the part you need, you’ll need to check it out and remove it yourself. Upon request, yard personnel will pull larger items such as engines, transmissions and suspension parts.
Through the years, the business has grown and its services have expanded. Today, it not only offers used auto parts, but it also sells new and used tires, provides mechanical work and sells used cars and trucks.
Counter personnel are Kendra and Kevin. Kendra began working as a tire changer and has moved to parts sales. Kevin is very familiar with the yard inventory and can direct customers where to find vehicles that may have a requested part.
On the warm, early spring morning that we visited, there were a lot of customers roaming the yard and bringing their finds to the office to check out. We noticed a rotor-and-hub assembly, donut spares and miscellaneous small parts continuously going out the door. Outdoor yard personnel were busy moving newly arrived vehicles around with a forklift and prepping other vehicles to get them ready for parts removal.
A sizable number of older vehicles are clustered in a brushy area near the back fence. Other oldies are mixed in with newer vehicles. There are a half-dozen or so vehicles locked in a side yard to keep the parts hunters at bay. Nagel says he would prefer to sell these older cars as a unit, if possible, and that several vehicles have been designated to have absolutely no parts removed from them. When asked, Kendra stated that they used to get a lot more older vehicles than they do now. Lately, they have only gotten two or three a year, but in other recent years, eight or ten would annually enter the yard.
A-Auto Salvage has a web page and a Facebook page. Hours are 9 to 5 on weekdays and 9 to 1 on Saturdays.
A-Auto Salvage
6623 Colonel Glenn Road
Little Rock, AR 72209
501-562-8862
www.a-autosalvage.com
Aautosalvage@outlook.com
