Parts & Projects: Big hulks in Little Rock – A-Auto Salvage

A-Auto Salvage Leroy Drittler

Approximately 30 years ago, Brian Nagel was in the fifth grade when his family moved to Little Rock, Ark., and entered the auto salvage business. Brian is now the day-to-day manager of A-Auto Salvage while his dad, Terry, is semi-retired, but still checks in regularly.

At its start, the business was on two lots separated by a tow yard. The Nagels wanted to combine the lots into one contiguous salvage yard and soon were able to purchase the tow lot. Now all of the yard is joined together. There were several buildings included with the tow yard purchase, and those now house parts and some special vehicles, including a pristine red 1972 Ford LTD two-door hardtop owned by Brian’s mom, a bright yellow Fairlane race car, a rat-rod and others.

A-Auto does not ship vehicles or parts. The salvage yard is a you-pull-it operation, so if you see a vehicle in the photos that might have the part you need, you’ll need to check it out and remove it yourself. Upon request, yard personnel will pull larger items such as engines, transmissions and suspension parts.

Through the years, the business has grown and its services have expanded. Today, it not only offers used auto parts, but it also sells new and used tires, provides mechanical work and sells used cars and trucks.

Counter personnel are Kendra and Kevin. Kendra began working as a tire changer and has moved to parts sales. Kevin is very familiar with the yard inventory and can direct customers where to find vehicles that may have a requested part.

On the warm, early spring morning that we visited, there were a lot of customers roaming the yard and bringing their finds to the office to check out. We noticed a rotor-and-hub assembly, donut spares and miscellaneous small parts continuously going out the door. Outdoor yard personnel were busy moving newly arrived vehicles around with a forklift and prepping other vehicles to get them ready for parts removal.

A sizable number of older vehicles are clustered in a brushy area near the back fence. Other oldies are mixed in with newer vehicles. There are a half-dozen or so vehicles locked in a side yard to keep the parts hunters at bay. Nagel says he would prefer to sell these older cars as a unit, if possible, and that several vehicles have been designated to have absolutely no parts removed from them. When asked, Kendra stated that they used to get a lot more older vehicles than they do now. Lately, they have only gotten two or three a year, but in other recent years, eight or ten would annually enter the yard.

A-Auto Salvage has a web page and a Facebook page. Hours are 9 to 5 on weekdays and 9 to 1 on Saturdays.

A-Auto Salvage

6623 Colonel Glenn Road

Little Rock, AR 72209

501-562-8862

www.a-autosalvage.com

Aautosalvage@outlook.com

This Sun Gold and Colonial White 1958 Ford Fairlane 500 is an eye-catcher. It has the 332-cid V-8 engine under the hood and a

Voranado under-dash air conditioner inside, along with black-and-gold cloth upholstery. It has the optional Ford-O-Matic transmission. Leroy Drittler

The intake and carburetor are gone from beneath the hood of this 1964 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight.

Most of the interior is there, and there is good trim and other pieces on the outside. Leroy Drittler

The only VW Beetle we noticed in the yard is this example, and it still has its engine. Leroy Drittler

The last DeVille series convertible made by Cadillac was this 1970 model. This last-year example sports only three rusty aftermarket wire wheels. Leroy Drittler

This 1972 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight Colonade Hardtop has many good body parts including the trunk lid, hood and trim. Inside, the seats are gone. Leroy Drittler

The most popular Falcon body style for 1962 was the two-door sedan with more than 143,000 manufactured. Leroy Drittler

The hood is rusted through in places on this 1972 Oldsmobile Delta 88, but it has a decent interior. Leroy Drittler

This air-conditioned circa-1979 Chevy El Camino still has its engine down to the air cleaner. Leroy Drittler

Rust worms have started munching on this sunroof-equipped Datsun 280Z. Leroy Drittler

This 1960 Comet is available. Comets were the first Mercury to be equipped with a six-cylinder engine. Leroy Drittler

Parked in a brushy corner of the yard is an early-1940s Chrysler Royal coupe. The front clip has been removed,

but the fenders and part of the nose are laying in the weeds in front of the vehicle. Leroy Drittler

This 1980s Buick Estate Wagon boasts after-market wheels. The windshield is cracked, but the interior is complete including the third seat. Leroy Drittler

The instrument panel on this ninth-generation 1981 Thunderbird looks almost as good as new. Leroy Drittler

A-Auto has this pair of 1964 Chevrolet half-ton trucks for parts or whole. Leroy Drittler

We haven’t noticed many “Squarebody” Blazers in the yards we’ve been to lately. A reminder on the window

shows this mid-1980s model with a V-8 engine and four-wheel drive is for sale only as a complete unit. Leroy Drittler



The yard has two of these 1973 Buick Rivieras. Both have most of the side trim available, plus other parts. The second Riv has a good rear window. Leroy Drittler

A heavy-duty front bumper is set up for mounting a winch on this four-wheel-drive 1973 International 1110 Eight pickup truck.

The engine is still under the hood, and it is equipped with air conditioning. The wheelbase is 131 in. and the rockers are rust. Leroy Drittler

Not only has the left front of this 1968 Chevelle Malibu been smashed, but the interior has been trashed. It’s an automatic with factory air conditioning. Leroy Drittler

This Chevrolet Vega wagon has a lot of rust, but could be a project car. Leroy Drittler

This 1956 Plymouth is for sale as a project car — no parts off of this one. Leroy Drittler

A 1972 Chevrolet Impala four-door sedan is complete and available, unless one of the demo derby guys finds it first. Leroy Drittler

This Fox-bodied Mustang convertible has its trunk rack, but the 5.0L engine has been removed. Leroy Drittler

Love looking at diamonds in the rough? her a re a few more salvage articles for your reading enjoyment.

If you like stories like these and other classic car features, check out Old Cars magazine. CLICK HERE to subscribe.