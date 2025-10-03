Reader Rides Rule!

Old Cars subscribers show off their sweet wheels!

1941 Packard 160 Deluxe -

Jack and Judy Cornely, of St. Petersburg, Fla., are the lucky owners of this gorgeous Packard droptop. Packard styling was all new for 1941, and this lovely convertible coupe was one of the most stunning cars of its day.



1930 Ford Model A Fordor -

This 1930 Ford Model A Town Sedan was Phil Carlson’s first car and he still owns it 65 years later! He shared this photo of the car “getting ready for the Christmas Eve cookie delivery, a tradition dating back more than 30 years.”

1932 Studebaker Dictator sedan -

Reader Tom Cashion shares this very cool photo of his rare 1932 Studabaker. The car is unrestored and still carries its original inline eight-cylinder engine and three-speed manual transmission.

1956 Pontiac 860 station wagon -

“I have owned this wagon for seven years and love the fact that you do not see many of this model,” reports Michael Wooding, the owner of this cool resto-mod. “This has a LS-1 with a 700R4 and a Ford 9-inch rear end.”



1952 Henry J Corsair -

“This is a later-series Henry J with a 161-cid inline engine with 7.0:1 compression ratio and developing 80 bhp on the test stand,” says owner Jack Mueller. “The car represents a fairly well-loaded example of the top-line Henry J, and the later 1952 version shows off the only significant body change (new cowl, relocating the tail lights to the crowns of the rear fenders and addition of glove box) that the make got during its 1951-’54 model-year production run. The car has less than 48,000 miles on the clock and the mileage is believed to be original.”



1971 Boss Bug dune buggy - “I found this car, sitting in a garage

for 35 years,” says Greg Vance. “Completely rebuilt everything... [The] red metalflake body was in perfect condition. It has a VW 1600 dual-port, four-cylinder engine, runs and drives great, fun cruising the lake Michigan shoreline.”

1957 Cadillac Coupe deVille -

Annie Koehler’s son, Jamie Hutchins, salvaged this classic and restored it as a gift to her. “The interior is original, the engine is a big-block Chevy 496,” she says. “Jamie builds racing engines at his shop, Dyno Tech Racing Engines, in Bethalto, Ill.”



1958 Edsel Corsair -

“It’s an honor to be the current curator,” says David Kirke. “Wish the car could talk. Born at the Mercury plant in New Jersey in 1958. Spent her first 10 years in Minnesota before moving to Arizona and now residing in Illinois where she has brother and sister Edsels to keep her company. Plays well with Buicks, Oldsmobiles, Pontiacs and Chryslers.”

1965 Ford Mustang - “I was 15 years old when my mother purchased this Mustang in June 1965 from Heiser Ford in Milwaukee,” says David Scott. “She traded in a 1957 Dodge station wagon... The car still has [its] original interior, engine, transmission and sheet metal. Maintenance and repairs have been ongoing. It received a cosmetic refurbishing in 1983 with transmission and engine being rebuilt more recently. [It’s] equipped with a 289 V-8, automatic transmission, power steering and brakes and radio. The car has been driven approximately 62,000 miles in 60 years and has not been wet in more than 30 years.”

1967 Jaguar 420 - “I’m the second owner of this ’67 Jaguar 420,” says Richard Ackroyd. “It’s one of very few with a four-speed and overdrive. It may be one of the finest. Zero rust and a bare metal respray in 2014. I bought it from the original owner in 1993 with 38,000 miles on it. It now has 48,000.”



1966 Ford Galaxie 500 - Dan Rawson’s unrestored survivor has only 21,000 miles. “It runs and drives like it looks,” he says. “I’m the third owner and have the car’s history. [It’s been] garaged all its life.”

1959 Plymouth Sport Fury convertible -

Phyllis Watts received this awesome car brand new as a high school graduation gift, and she and her husband Bob still own it! “The car had a frame-off restoration 10 years ago after sitting in storage for many years,” Bob says. “It’s a 318 two- barrel. The interior has the roll-out seats on both sides.”

