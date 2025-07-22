Registration open for 2026 1000 Miglia Experience

Miami, Florida – Following the resounding success of its inaugural U.S. edition, the 1000 Miglia Experience Florida returns February 20–23, 2026. This prestigious regularity rally, bringing the spirit of the legendary 1000 Miglia, which Enzo Ferrari famously called “the most beautiful race in the world”, invites car collectors and motorsport aficionados from around the world to live first hand the Italian motoring heritage, this time, along the sun-soaked roads of Florida.

The 2026 edition of the 1000 Miglia Experience Florida will take place February 20 to 23, and cover a scenic loop through the Sunshine State. The journey begins with a public Training Day on Thursday, February 20, followed by three competitive legs. On Saturday, February 21, the convoy will depart from Naples and travel north through the charming town of Venice before reaching Tampa. The second leg, on Sunday, February 22, leads east and then down to West Palm Beach. Finally, on Monday, February 23, the third leg brings the cars from West Palm Beach to Miami Beach, where the event concludes in true 1000 Miglia fashion with a celebratory finish along the iconic Ocean Drive.

Registration is officially open at 1000migliaexperienceflorida.us and will remain open until December 21, 2025. Early bird pricing is available through July 31, 2025. Packages include full participation in the rally, five-star hospitality, access to exclusive dinners, events, and curated experiences from prestigious brand partners. The rally accepts vehicles in three classes: 1000 Miglia Originals (1927–1957), Classic Icons (1958–1994), and Hypercar & Supercar (1995–present), ensuring an unforgettable mix of vintage beauty, classic engineering, and modern innovation.

“After the incredible enthusiasm and elegance we witnessed during the first edition, we’re proud to open registration for 2026,” said Massimo Cicatiello, President of EGA EVENTS USA, the organizer of 1000 Miglia Experience Florida. “Our mission was to translate the spirit of the Italian 1000 Miglia into a completely different and fascinating scenario. And judging by the response from drivers, partners, and the general public, we’ve succeeded in creating something extraordinary. The 2026 edition will raise the bar even higher, and we can’t wait for it to begin.”

In the 2025 edition, the event welcomed 70 iconic cars, including many with direct ties to the original 1000 Miglia, and captivated participants and spectators alike with its glamorous atmosphere, spectacular route, and flawless execution. From the training session at the historic Biltmore Hotel to the scenic legs through Naples, Tampa, and Miami Beach’s Ocean Drive, the first edition proved to be a success in bringing the spirit of the Red Arrow to the United States.

1000 Miglia Experience Florida is an official 1000 Miglia race format. It’s organized by the official licensee Studio Ega Srl and its US operational company Ega Events USA LLC.

For further information, please visit: 1000migliaexperienceflorida.us

Relive the thrill of the 2025 edition with the official video recap.

About 1000 Miglia

Founded in 1927, 1000 Miglia is widely regarded as the most beautiful race in the world. It is a unique celebration of Italian excellence, combining heritage, innovation, and passion for motorsport. The iconic Red Arrow, symbolizing the event, represents nearly a century of history. Organized by 1000 Miglia Srl, a subsidiary of the Automobile Club of Brescia, the race takes participants on a journey across some of the most stunning landscapes, showcasing the finest in automotive engineering and design.

