Remembering David Schultz



David Schultz in his 1930 Lincoln Judkins coupe

On June 18, our hobby lost David Schultz, a modern legend in Lincoln circles. He was 80 years of age.

In addition to his professional accomplishments, David had an extensive resumé in the collector car world. He served the executive director of the Glenmoor Gathering of Significant Automobiles and the Concours d’Elegance at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, both in Ohio. David loved all types of cars, especially Classic Car Club of America Full Classics, and especially the Lincolns that the CCCA recognized as Full Classics. With his passion for Lincolns, he dove into his roles as president of the Lincoln Owners Club and as editor of its publication, The Fork & Blade. He was also a trustee of the Lincoln Motor Car Foundation, helping oversee the construction and operation of the Lincoln Motor Car Heritage Museum in Hickory Corners, Mich. (He was also a trustee of the Massillon Museum in his home of Massillon, Ohio.) Additionally, David served as a president and director of the CCCA, and with a newspaper career in his past, he wrote an always-interesting column in Hemmings Classic Car magazine before its demise. He served as a judge at events, including the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.

David’s obituary states, “What he enjoyed most was simply talking cars or giving a ‘first ride’ to someone in one of his cars,” which is something I can relate to. Most notably, I was one of those beneficiaries of David’s sharing a first ride.

Back in 2005, I was covering a CCCA Grand Experience at the Gilmore Car Museum and Classic Car Club of America Museum in Hickory Corners. I was admiring David’s 1930 Lincoln Model L Judkins coupe and we struck up a conversation. David soon asked if I’d like to drive it. I was stunned that a new acquaintance would trust a kid like me with driving his rare and valuable coachbuilt Classic Lincoln. Not one to miss such an opportunity, I hopped in the driver’s seat and fell in love. The car fit me like a glove and drove like a dream, and I instantly understood why David loved his Classic Lincolns.

Over the years, we talked hobby business on the phone and chatted about cars in person, but one of my favorite conversations was our last phone call. Late last year, we had a long talk about the hobby in general and cars in particular. Our conversation seemed to dart everywhere, eventually ending with David talking about the incredible quality that Pierce-Arrow built into all of its cars’ parts, right down to the ashtrays. It was a testament to his automotive knowledge, and his appreciation for all things automotive, not just Lincolns. He will be deeply missed by many, including me, but he can rest easy knowing that he left a lasting impression and enrichment upon so many.

There will be a memorial for David at the Annual Lincoln Homecoming on August 6-10th at the Lincoln Motor Car Heritage Museum in Hickory Corners, Michigan.

