Renowned collection of the late Stan Lucas, goes under the hammer in Los Angeles this September

Santa Monica, Calif. — The distinguished automotive auction house Gooding Christie’s announced the Stan Lucas Collection Auction, set to take place this September at the late collector’s renowned Lucas Classic Tires in Long Beach, California. 100 lots of Antique, Brass, and Classic Era cars, motorcycles, and automobilia from the Stan Lucas Estate will be offered at no reserve during the live auction scheduled for Saturday, September 20. Admission to the sale is exclusive to registered bidders only.

Born in 1938, Stan Lucas was a lifelong devotee to the vintage automobile. He began his love affair with collecting as a teenager, and at the time of his passing in early 2025, Mr. Lucas was known the world over as one of the most prominent figures in collecting, especially in the world of Brass Era and steam-powered automobiles. Mr. Lucas graduated from the University of California, Berkeley with a degree in mechanical engineering in 1962. He would go on to establish himself as a successful entrepreneur, eventually founding Lucas Automotive Engineering in 1957. Initially, the business produced explosion whistles and steering wheels for early Fords, but the company would soon manufacture rare tires for antique car collectors worldwide – a pursuit no doubt inspired and fueled by Mr. Lucas’ own love for vintage automobiles. Throughout the years, Mr. Lucas and his team collected and restored an unparalleled collection of Steam, Brass, and Nickel Era cars, showcasing their work at foremost concours including Pebble Beach. Gooding Christie’s holds the unique privilege of bringing his exceptional collection to market this September.

“Stan was a deeply respected and important member of our collecting community. He always purchased cars that were the very best of their kind in terms of originality and exceptional provenance. I have always been in awe of his unwavering and pure devotion to his collection,” said Gooding Christie’s President, David Gooding. “Stan would frequently and proudly tell me, ‘In over 60 years of collecting, I have NEVER sold a car!’ That very sense of commitment and dedication to his collection is why this sale is sure to be a historic and momentous occasion.”

Headlining the auction is the 1934 Duesenberg Model J Disappearing-Top Roadster (Without Reserve), chassis 2490, engine J-461. Wearing coachwork by the Pasadena, California-based Walter M. Murphy Company, this Model J was purchased new by Siegfried Roebling of the famed Roebling family. In 1934, J-461 was refitted as a disappearing-top roadster with the incredibly rare option of dual rear-mounted spares. Only two other such Model Js share such a feature. Following a show-quality restoration in the mid-1980s, J-461 made its run on the concours circuit with great acclaim, securing Best Score, the ACD Fred Duesenberg Award, and Best of Show at the ACD Club Annual Reunion in 1986. It also took home First in Class at the 1986 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance®, and was selected the Best Model J Duesenberg out of 125 cars at the 1987 Gilmore Car Museum Duesenberg Show in Hickory Corners, Michigan. Prior to joining the Stan Lucas Collection, this Model J resided in a prominent Northern California-based collection for 14 years.

The collection also features a pair of significant Vintage Bentleys. The magnificent 1930 Bentley Speed Six Sports Tourer (Without Reserve) has been a fixture of the Stan Lucas Collection since 1980, and retains its matching-numbers engine and original Vanden Plas fabric-covered coachwork. The Windovers-bodied 1931 Bentley Eight Litre Drophead Coupe (Without Reserve) is one of 100 examples ever built, and boasts incredible provenance, having been owned by famed sportsman, collector, and racer Briggs Cunningham, and the renowned Harrah’s Automobile Collection in Reno, Nevada. Purchased by Mr. Lucas at one of the famed Harrah’s Auctions, this Eight Litre was the very first car that Mr. Lucas entered at Pebble Beach in 1987. It has not been shown anywhere since, and still retains its original chassis, engine, and coachwork.

Brass Era offerings from marques such as Simplex, Mercer, and Stutz showcase the sheer might and strength of American motoring in the early years. Featured in the sale is a 1909 Simplex 50 HP Toy-Tonneau (Without Reserve) with its original Holbrook-Singer coachwork and a remarkable history dating back to its original owner, who was gifted the car upon his graduation from Cornell University. A testament to the lasting performance capabilities of these high-quality Simplex cars, this 50 HP model participated in a number of events and tours in the 1950s and 1960s, including several Glidden Tours – even being awarded the Thompson Products Award for Best Performing Car On The Tour in 1956. In 1968, it also participated in the Commemorative Transcontinental Tour in celebration of the 1908 New York to Paris race, making the trek from New York City to San Francisco.

The 1912 Mercer Type 35-C Raceabout (Without Reserve) also has a rich and fascinating history that dates back to 1916 and a well-documented discovery by the great collector and race promoter Alec Ullmann in 1941. Following a restoration by the famous mechanic Charlie Stich, Ulmann displayed the Mercer at important early VMCCA car meets and even drove it to victory in the first ever SCCA race at Langhorne, Pennsylvania in 1947. Refinished in its present light gray color by its next owner, Mercer enthusiast Myron “Bud” Darby, this Type 35-C Raceabout was exhibited at the New York World’s Fair in 1964. Stan Lucas purchased this car in 1995 from the famed Willet H. Brown Estate, and later exhibited it at Pebble Beach as well as the 2009 Mercer Reunion in New Jersey. Its period rival, a 1913 Stutz Bearcat (Without Reserve), formerly of the famed A.K. Miller collection and one of the only six-cylinder examples of the Bearcat known to exist, is one of several Stutz automobiles to be offered.

Additional American offerings include the 1911 Oldsmobile Limited Series 27 Seven-Passenger Touring (Without Reserve) equipped with a massive 707 cid T-head engine and 43-inch wheels. Awarded the prestigious Ansel Adams Award at the 2006 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance®, this Oldsmobile comes to market with an incredible provenance consisting of some of the most esteemed names in collecting – James Melton, Dr. Samuel L. Scher, Richard C. Paine, and Matt and Barbara Browning. Also offered is a rare and sporting 1930 Packard Model 734 Speedster Runabout (Without Reserve). One of as few as six pure unquestioned examples of the Runabout body, this Packard has participated in a number of impressive events, including CCCA CARavans, Glidden Tours, the Colorado Grand, and an epic 29-day cross-country trip across the 48 contiguous US states.

The single largest collection of Doble Steam Motors cars in private ownership,

