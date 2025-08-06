Ringbrothers set to shake up ‘The Quail, A Motorsport Gathering’ with 1971 Aston Martin DBS ‘Octavia’

Ringbrothers

Spring Green, Wisconsin - Ringbrothers, the world-renowned custom car builder and parts manufacturer, is set for the global debut at The Quail, a Motorsports Gathering of its latest creation. “OCTAVIA” marks Ringbrothers’ most advanced and striking build to date, as well as the brand’s first Aston Martin and appearance at Monterey Car Week.

DETAILS:

Beginning as a donor 1971 Aston Martin DBS, Ringbrothers’ “OCTAVIA” represents more than 12,000 combined hours of meticulous engineering and craftsmanship. The DBS has undergone extensive modifications to showcase Ringbrothers’ signature automotive design, production and artistry. The bespoke carbon-fiber bodywork is an evolution of William Townsend’s original vision and has been widened some 10 inches in the rear and 8 inches at the front. Underneath the clamshell bonnet is an 805-horsepower supercharged V8 backed by a six-speed manual gearbox. Every facet of the Aston Martin has been tailored with bespoke components that showcase Ringbrothers’ zealous attention to detail and extreme build quality. “OCTAVIA” furthers innovation in engineering and celebrates the spirit of hot rodding on the grandest scale of them all.

WHEN/WHERE:

Friday, August 15, 2025, 8:30 a.m.

The Ringbrothers display at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering.



About Ringbrothers: Ringbrothers LLC - (www.ringbrothers.com) - Based in Spring Green, Wisconsin, Ringbrothers has established itself in the automotive aftermarket as a premium parts builder and world-class car designer. Among its many accolades are several Chevrolet Best in Show awards, Goodguys Street Machine of the Year awards, Mothers' Shine awards and SEMA Battle of the Builders wins in 2019 and 2022. Ringbrothers proudly designs, fabricates, packages and ships its products from its headquarters in the United States, focusing on quality materials, craftsmanship and customer service. Revolutionizing the way resto-mods are done, Ringbrothers continues to set the standard with its innovative products and builds. Learn more about Ringbrothers products and builds at Ringbrothers.com.

