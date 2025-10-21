RM Sotheby’s leaves Munich with over €26 in sales at Motorworld

Munich, Germany – RM Sotheby’s returned to Munich on October 18th to conclude its best ever sale at Motorworld, grossing €26,078,500 and making it the most successful sale in its four year history.

The 1996 Ferrari F50, was the top seller on the night, selling for €4,843,500. ©2025 Courtesy of RM Sotheby's

The 1996 Ferrari F50, was the top seller on the night. The Rosso Corsa example was delivered new to Italy and was retained by its first over for more than 20 years. One of the true icons of the modern hypercar era, this beautiful example deserved to bring €4,843,500.

Many eyes at this year’s sale were on the fabulous 22-strong collection of BMW M cars—The Best of M Collection, a no reserve single owner collection of many of the finest examples of BMW’s iconic models. The collection was led by the 1980 BMW M1, which achieved an excellent €567,500. The 1990 BMW M3 Sport Evolution brought a remarkable €303,125.00, followed by the 2003 BMW Alpina Roadster V8 that achieved €303,125.00, while the 1995 BMW M3 GT made a remarkable €275,000, one of many cars in the collection to smash its pre-sale estimate. The collection attracted feverish bidding across all the lots offered, and grossed a total value of €3,752,500.

The second best-selling car of the night was the beautiful 1965 Ferrari 275 GTB by Scaglietti that boasted a body restored by Carrozzeria Auto Sport in 2012. One of only around 250 short-nose examples built, it brought a deserved €2,367,500. Rounding off the top-three sales was the eye-catching exposed carbon and polished aluminium 2008 Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Pur Sang. One of just five examples built, it is among the earliest limited-edition Bugattis of the modern era and brought €1,973,750.

Another car to garner a lot of pre-sale interest was the 2022 BMW M4 GT3 offered directly from the BMW M Motorsport division. The car was driven by nine-time motorcycle World Champion Valentino Rossi in 27 races and contested the 2024 24 Hours of Le Mans, finished 2nd in the 2025 Bathurst 12 Hour, and secured a brace of FIA World Endurance Championship podiums. Following its final race the car’s livery was preserved with a special lacquer applied by BMW Art Car legend Walter Maurer. This remarkable car sold for €646,250.00.

Another notable result was achieved for the custom-built 2024 BMW R 18 Transcontinental, which had been hand-signed by His Holiness Pope Leo XIV in September 2025. Presented by the Jesus Bikers, who rode to St Peter’s Square on a three-day trip from Schaafheim, Germany, it was Custom-built by German workshop Motorrad Witzel and finished in the newly created shade of Witzel Mystikweiß Brillant that draws inspiration from the Popemobile. With proceeds to be donated to Missio Austria—the fundraising organisation led by the Pope, intended to help children in Madagascar—it made an exceptional €156,000.

Top 10 sales in Munich:

1996 Ferrari F50 @ €4,842,500 1965 Ferrari 275 GTB @ €2,367,500 2008 Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Pur Sang @ €1,973,750 1957 BMW 507 Roadster Series II @ €1,467,500 2011 Ferrari SA Aperta @ €1,439,375 2023 Ferrari 812 Competizione @ €1,270,625 2019 McLaren Senna GTR Prototype ‘VP798’ C @ €905,000 2010 Ferrari 599 GTO @ €781,250 1998 Porsche 911 Turbo S @ €725,000 2022 BMW M4 GT3 @ €646,250

The Top 10 sales in the Best of M Collection, were:

1990 BMW M3 Sport Evolution @ €325,625.00 2003 BMW Alpina Roadster V8 @ €303,125.00 1995 BMW M3 GT @ €275,000.00 2010 BMW M3 GTS @ €269,375.00 2011 BMW M3 CRT @ €258,125.00 2003 BMW M3 CSL @ €178,250.00 1995 BMW M3 Cabriolet @ €161,000.00 1992 BMW M3 Cabriolet @ €143,750.00 2002 BMW M3 Cabriolet @ €132,250.00 1975 BMW 2002 Turbo @ €126,500.00

About RM Sotheby’s - RM Sotheby’s is the world's largest collector car auction house by total sales. With over 40 years of proven results in the collector car industry, RM’s vertically integrated range of services, from auctions (live and online) and private sales to estate planning and financial services, coupled with an expert team of Car Specialists and an international footprint, provide an unsurpassed level of service to the global collector car market. RM Sotheby’s is currently responsible for six of the top ten most valuable motor cars ever sold at auction. rmsothebys.com

