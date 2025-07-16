Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, August 13-16

Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion

MONTEREY, Calif. — When the gates open for the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in Monterey, Calif., fans will be treated to a celebration of the 75th anniversary of Formula 1. The legendary event, which will be hosted Aug. 13-16, will see some of the most iconic cars in F1 history race again and feature a stunning exhibition of rarely seen cars.



Twenty-five authentic F1 cars from the 1966-1985 non-turbo era will race daily in the Mario Andretti Trophy race. Fans will see, and hear, the 12-cylinder-powered cars from the likes of Tyrrell, Williams, Ferrari, Lotus and Brabham.

Guests will also enjoy an exhibition of more than 30 rarely seen historic F1 cars from museums and private collections. This exhibit marks the first time many of these cars have been displayed together in one place. The collection will feature models ranging from the 1956 Maserati 250F, 1966 Eagle Mk1 and 1986 Benetton B186 to more modern machinery like the 2024 Formula 1 World Constructors’ Championship-winning McLaren MCL38, driven by Lando Norris.



“The Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion is the premier showcase for authentic, original, period-correct race cars and it is an incredible honor to host an official celebration for the 75th anniversary of Formula 1,” said Mel Harder, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca president and general manager. “It will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience to see this jaw-dropping collection of cars and F1 history.”

Event information, as well as individual and multi-day tickets, VIP hospitality packages and camping, can be found online at WeatherTechRaceway.com.

About WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca is a world-renowned motorsport facility located in Monterey, California, operated and managed by Friends of Laguna Seca, a 501c(3) non-profit. Nestled among scenic hills, it has a rich history of hosting premier racing events, making it a favorite destination for motorsport enthusiasts from around the world. The raceway features challenging turns and elevation changes, including the world-famous Corkscrew, providing a thrilling experience for both drivers and fans. Friends of Laguna Seca is committed to delivering top-tier racing and entertainment experiences year after year. Find out how you can get involved at FriendsOfLagunaSeca.org.

