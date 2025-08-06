EventsSubscribeMarketplaceNewsletterClubsMuseums
Saratoga Automobile Museum’s Summer Auto Show winners announced

“Best of Show” honors went to Vernon Jakubowski – 1956 Jaguar XK-140 Open Top at the Saratoga Automobile Museum’s 2025 Summer Car Show.

Old Cars Weekly

Saratoga Springs, NY - Perfect weather, incredible automobiles, and a record-breaking turnout. After weeks of rain-plagued Saturdays, the skies finally cleared, and more than 1,000 registered cars rolled onto the show field, making this year’s event the most successful in Museum history.

More than 1,000 registered cars rolled onto the show field Saratoga Automobile Museum

The Museum extends a heartfelt thank you to its generous sponsors: Saratoga Honda, Northeast Acura, Mohawk Collision, and Porsche Clifton Park. Their support helped make the day one for the record books.

Show Highlights & Award Winners

  • Total Registered Cars: 1,006 — a new record for the event.
  • Best in Show: Vernon Jakubowski – 1956 Jaguar XK-140 Open Top
  • People’s Choice: James Pollard – 1955 Ford Thunderbird

Judge’s Choice Awards:

  • Jamie Sheppard – 1997 Ford F250 HD
  • Palma – 1996 Toyota Dyna
  • Rodney Wheeler – 1968 Toyota Land Cruiser
  • Norman Humiston – 1931 Ford Model A (All Steel)
  • Anthony Cerroni – 1956 Chevy Bel Air
  • James Connolly – 1968 Dodge Charger
  • Dan Rogosich – 1965 Ford Mustang
  • Curt Austin – 1966 Jaguar Mark 10

The next show at the Saratoga Automobile Museum
will be Corvettes on the lawn at the Museum
Saturday August 16, 9AM-Noon

Saratoga Automobile Museum
110 Avenue of the Pines 
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 US
https://www.saratogaautoauction.org/

Saratoga Automobile Museum's Summer Auto Show
Old Cars WeeklyAuthor

