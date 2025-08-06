Saratoga Automobile Museum’s Summer Auto Show winners announced
“Best of Show” honors went to Vernon Jakubowski – 1956 Jaguar XK-140 Open Top at the Saratoga Automobile Museum’s 2025 Summer Car Show.
Saratoga Springs, NY - Perfect weather, incredible automobiles, and a record-breaking turnout. After weeks of rain-plagued Saturdays, the skies finally cleared, and more than 1,000 registered cars rolled onto the show field, making this year’s event the most successful in Museum history.
The Museum extends a heartfelt thank you to its generous sponsors: Saratoga Honda, Northeast Acura, Mohawk Collision, and Porsche Clifton Park. Their support helped make the day one for the record books.
Show Highlights & Award Winners
- Total Registered Cars: 1,006 — a new record for the event.
- Best in Show: Vernon Jakubowski – 1956 Jaguar XK-140 Open Top
- People’s Choice: James Pollard – 1955 Ford Thunderbird
Judge’s Choice Awards:
- Jamie Sheppard – 1997 Ford F250 HD
- Palma – 1996 Toyota Dyna
- Rodney Wheeler – 1968 Toyota Land Cruiser
- Norman Humiston – 1931 Ford Model A (All Steel)
- Anthony Cerroni – 1956 Chevy Bel Air
- James Connolly – 1968 Dodge Charger
- Dan Rogosich – 1965 Ford Mustang
- Curt Austin – 1966 Jaguar Mark 10
The next show at the Saratoga Automobile Museum
will be Corvettes on the lawn at the Museum
Saturday August 16, 9AM-Noon
Saratoga Automobile Museum
110 Avenue of the Pines
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 US
https://www.saratogaautoauction.org/
