Saratoga Automobile Museum’s Summer Auto Show winners announced

Saratoga Springs, NY - Perfect weather, incredible automobiles, and a record-breaking turnout. After weeks of rain-plagued Saturdays, the skies finally cleared, and more than 1,000 registered cars rolled onto the show field, making this year’s event the most successful in Museum history.

The Museum extends a heartfelt thank you to its generous sponsors: Saratoga Honda, Northeast Acura, Mohawk Collision, and Porsche Clifton Park. Their support helped make the day one for the record books.

Show Highlights & Award Winners

Total Registered Cars: 1,006 — a new record for the event.

Best in Show: Vernon Jakubowski – 1956 Jaguar XK-140 Open Top

People’s Choice: James Pollard – 1955 Ford Thunderbird

Judge’s Choice Awards:

Jamie Sheppard – 1997 Ford F250 HD

Palma – 1996 Toyota Dyna

Rodney Wheeler – 1968 Toyota Land Cruiser

Norman Humiston – 1931 Ford Model A (All Steel)

Anthony Cerroni – 1956 Chevy Bel Air

James Connolly – 1968 Dodge Charger

Dan Rogosich – 1965 Ford Mustang

Curt Austin – 1966 Jaguar Mark 10

The next show at the Saratoga Automobile Museum

will be Corvettes on the lawn at the Museum

Saturday August 16, 9AM-Noon

Saratoga Automobile Museum

110 Avenue of the Pines

Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 US

https://www.saratogaautoauction.org/

