Savoy Automobile Museum announces new temporary exhibit, ‘Small Block Muscle’

1957 Chevrolet Corvette Fuel-Injected Convertible, On loan from The Richard H. Driehaus Automobile Collection Savoy Automobile Museum

Cartersville, GA - Savoy Automobile Museum announced the opening of its latest temporary exhibit, Small Block Muscle, which will be on display now through November 9, 2025. The small block engine was a lightweight, compact V8 engine designed by Chevrolet in 1955. It combined performance with practicality. Other manufacturers also had their own small block engines that were high in performance and did not fit the big block category. The exhibit features various manufacturers’ small block vehicles through the years.

NOW ON DISPLAY

On loan from The Richard H. Driehaus Automobile Collection 1965 Ford Fairlane , On loan from Jacky Jones

, On loan from Jacky Jones 1967 Plymouth Barracuda Coupe , On loan from Terry & Vicki Mell Canton, GA

, On loan from Terry & Vicki Mell Canton, GA 1969 Chevrolet Camaro RS / Z28 , On loan from the Hix Family Cartersville, GA

, On loan from the Hix Family Cartersville, GA 1969 Rambler Hurst SC / Rambler , On loan from Mike & Judy Holman Knoxville, TN

, On loan from Mike & Judy Holman Knoxville, TN 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302 , On loan from Robby Winiarczyk Waco, GA

, On loan from Robby Winiarczyk Waco, GA 1970 Plymouth Duster 340 , On loan from Stephens Performance Collection Anderson, AL

, On loan from Stephens Performance Collection Anderson, AL 1972 Mercury Comet GT Coupe , Savoy Collection

, Savoy Collection 1983 Pontiac Trans Am H. O. Coupe, On loan from the Legacy Collection

As a special feature of this exhibit, the hoods will be raised on select vehicles as part of our Hoods Up! Weekend on the following dates:

August 1 – 3, 2025

August 15 – 17, 2025

August 29 – 31, 2025

September 12 – 14 and 26 – 28, 2025

October 10 – 12 and 24 – 26, 2025

November 7 – 9, 2025

Savoy Automobile Museum is located at 3 Savoy Lane in Cartersville, GA. The hours of operation are Tuesday - Sunday from 10:00 am - 5:00 pm. For more information about the museum, please visit savoymuseum.org.

*Hoods Up! Weekend is supported in part by Courtyard by Marriott Cartersville.

