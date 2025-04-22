EventsSubscribeMarketplaceNewsletterClubsMuseums
See ‘Forgotten Fiberglass’ at the Savoy

Old Cars Weekly
Savoy Automobile Museum: Cartersville, Georgia

Cartersville, GA - The 1960s was a new era for design. The postwar culture had shifted.  Music, architecture, clothing – everything was being re-imagined and car design was no exception. Designing and building your own sports car was a trend that started after World War II and continued thru the 1960s and beyond.  Enterprising and talented young men who were car-centric, were driven by a passion to create something that would be uniquely their own, created sports cars tailored to their exact design.

The Forgotten Fiberglass exhibit at the Savoy Automobile Museum in Cartersville, Ga., embraces the handcrafted sports car movement by showcasing the exceptional “1 of 1” automobiles built by these car-centric individuals, as well as examples of skillfully designed models that could be bought and built by those with the determination, talent and skill.  The cars in the exhibit represent the range of what was being built in the 1960s and more. 

“Exceptionally rare today, we’re honored to have cars from the collections of the designers and builders themselves – the first such significant showing of handcrafted cars from this era at a museum in the world,” said Geoffrey Hacker, who helped organize the display.

The exhibit is already underway and runs through July 13, 2025. Learn more at www.undiscoveredclassics.com and www.savoymuseum.org, or call the museum at  770.416.1500

3 Savoy Lane, Cartersville, GA
Phone: 770.416.1500
Email: info@savoymuseum.org
Hours: Tues–Sun 10am–5pm
Web: savoymuseum.org

