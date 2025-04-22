See ‘Forgotten Fiberglass’ at the Savoy

Forgotten Fiberglass at the Savoy: March 4th thru July 13th, 2025



Savoy Automobile Museum: Cartersville, Georgia - Photo: Savoy Automobile Museum Savoy Automobile Museum

Cartersville, GA - The 1960s was a new era for design. The postwar culture had shifted. Music, architecture, clothing – everything was being re-imagined and car design was no exception. Designing and building your own sports car was a trend that started after World War II and continued thru the 1960s and beyond. Enterprising and talented young men who were car-centric, were driven by a passion to create something that would be uniquely their own, created sports cars tailored to their exact design.

The Forgotten Fiberglass exhibit at the Savoy Automobile Museum in Cartersville, Ga., embraces the handcrafted sports car movement by showcasing the exceptional “1 of 1” automobiles built by these car-centric individuals, as well as examples of skillfully designed models that could be bought and built by those with the determination, talent and skill. The cars in the exhibit represent the range of what was being built in the 1960s and more.

“Exceptionally rare today, we’re honored to have cars from the collections of the designers and builders themselves – the first such significant showing of handcrafted cars from this era at a museum in the world,” said Geoffrey Hacker, who helped organize the display.

Fabulous Fiberglass at the Savoy: March 4th thru July 13th, 2025



Savoy Automobile Museum: Cartersville, Georgia - Photo: Savoy Automobile Museum Fabulous Fiberglass at the Savoy: March 4th thru July 13th, 2025



Savoy Automobile Museum: Cartersville, Georgia - Photo: Savoy Automobile Museum Fabulous Fiberglass at the Savoy: March 4th thru July 13th, 2025



Savoy Automobile Museum: Cartersville, Georgia - Photo: Savoy Automobile Museum Fabulous Fiberglass at the Savoy: March 4th thru July 13th, 2025



Savoy Automobile Museum: Cartersville, Georgia - Photo: Savoy Automobile Museum Fabulous Fiberglass at the Savoy: March 4th thru July 13th, 2025



Savoy Automobile Museum: Cartersville, Georgia - Photo: Savoy Automobile Museum Fabulous Fiberglass at the Savoy: March 4th thru July 13th, 2025



Savoy Automobile Museum: Cartersville, Georgia - Photo: Savoy Automobile Museum Fabulous Fiberglass at the Savoy: March 4th thru July 13th, 2025



Savoy Automobile Museum: Cartersville, Georgia - Photo: Savoy Automobile Museum Fabulous Fiberglass at the Savoy: March 4th thru July 13th, 2025



Savoy Automobile Museum: Cartersville, Georgia - Photo: Savoy Automobile Museum Fabulous Fiberglass at the Savoy: March 4th thru July 13th, 2025



Savoy Automobile Museum: Cartersville, Georgia - Photo: Savoy Automobile Museum ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ;

The exhibit is already underway and runs through July 13, 2025. Learn more at www.undiscoveredclassics.com and www.savoymuseum.org, or call the museum at 770.416.1500

If you like stories like these and other classic car features, check out Old Cars magazine. CLICK HERE to subscribe.