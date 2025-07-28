Sept. 28 Concours event on Kent Island to feature Rolls-Royce, De Tomaso supercars, best of show winners
The waterfront lawn of the Kent Island Yacht Club will be the backdrop for the 18th annual St. Michaels Concours d’Elegance on Chesapeake Bay.
Chester, MD - The waterfront lawn of the Kent Island Yacht Club will be the backdrop for the 18th annual St. Michaels Concours d’Elegance on Chesapeake Bay. The public event is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 28, as a ticketed event, with entrant event dates set for Sept. 26-28.
The Concours will spotlight Rolls-Royce as the Grand Marques as part of the iconic Phantom’s centennial. A special class of De Tomaso supercars and an invitational lineup of racing Corvettes add to the excitement. Rounding out the automotive showcase is the Winners’ Circle, featuring past best of show winners from other prestigious events like Cincinnati, Greenwich, Radnor Hunt, Amelia Island, and more.
The weekend will also include a spotlight on Chesapeake Bay yachting, along with classic motor yachts and wooden speedboats on display. Entries for the Concours d’Elegance are available online through a brief application process.
This year's St. Michaels Concours d'Elegance on Chesapeake Bay is presented by Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Washington, with major sponsors including Bentley Motors, Aston Martin, Bugatti, Lamborghini, and McLaren Washington.
Other event sponsors include the Schaubach Collection, Red Horse Motoring Club, Fred Frederick Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Easton, Prestige Auto Vault, Preston Automotive Group, Treasured Motorcar Services, and more.
Concours Chair Luke L. Phipps says the Kent Island Yacht Club offers the ideal setting for the event, bringing together fine motoring, local flavors, scenic waterfront views, and the unique charm of the Eastern Shore.
“Each weekend is a celebration of craftsmanship and community,” Phipps said. “With locally sourced food, craft beverages, live music, vendors, and a festive atmosphere, it’s a complete experience for both car enthusiasts and casual visitors alike.”
For entrant applications, sponsorship opportunities, tickets, and more, go to www.smcde.org.
About St. Michaels Concours d’Elegance on Chesapeake Bay - The St. Michaels Concours d’Elegance on Chesapeake Bay is a prestigious automotive event taking place at the Kent Island Yacht Club. Now in its 18th year, the Concours showcases a curated collection of classic boats and elegant motorcars, providing a memorable experience for both participants and spectators. More is at www.smcde.org.
