Studebaker National Museum Archivist, Andrew Beckman will present, ‘Over a Century on Wheels’ at the Savoy’s upcoming Tireside Chat on May 17th

Savoy Automobile Museum announced on May 17 Studebaker National Museum Archivist Andrew Beckman will present, Over a Century on Wheels Tireside chat.

Old Cars Weekly
Over a Century on Wheels Tireside Chat at the Savoy Automobile Museum Savoy Automobile Museum

Cartersville, GA - Savoy Automobile Museum in Cartersville, GA announced on May 17, 2025, at 7:00 pm, Studebaker National Museum Archivist Andrew Beckman will present, Over a Century on Wheels, a look at the Studebaker Corporation’s long and distinguished history of transportation manufacturing.

The program will cover Studebaker’s humble beginnings as a two-man blacksmith shop to its final days as an automobile manufacturer. Highlights will include the company’s transition to automobiles, its Indianapolis 500 racing program, and a review of Studebaker’s most iconic automobiles, many of which are currently on display at the Savoy. The program is complimentary for members and included with general admission to the museum for the public.

Savoy Automobile Museum is located at 3 Savoy Lane in Cartersville, GA. The hours of operation are Tuesday - Sunday from 10:00 am - 5:00 pm. For more information, visit savoymuseum.org.

This Tireside Chat program is sponsored in part by Styles Auto Care and Tom & Ann Earley.

3 Savoy Lane, Cartersville, GA
Phone: 770.416.1500
Email: info@savoymuseum.org
Hours: Tues–Sun 10am–5pm
Web: savoymuseum.org

