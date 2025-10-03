Tens-of-thousands of antique automobile enthusiasts to invade Hershey, PA Oct. 7-10

Antique Automobile Club of America (AACA) Eastern Fall Nationals

World’s Largest Antique Car Show & Flea Market is FREE to Attend

Hershey, PA - This year’s show theme is… “Let’s go for a drive in 2025!” This theme encourages antique automobile enthusiasts from all over the world to make the drive to Hershey for what is known as the largest antique car show and flea market in the world. Call it a tradition. Refer to it as antique car mecca. Cross it off your bucket list. Just simply say “Hershey” to an antique car hobbyist and they’ll know exactly what you are talking about. There is no other event like this anywhere!

AACA National and the Hershey Region AACA are excited to welcome back antique car lovers to Hershey, PA, for the 70th annual Eastern Fall Nationals, October 7-10, 2025. The flea market and car corral will be Tuesday-Friday and the car show will be on FRIDAY . This show takes over almost every inch of the 235 acres that make up the Hersheypark parking lots, the Giant Center, Hershey Stadium and the field behind AACA National Headquarters.

What can you expect to see at the Hershey show?

Flea market with 9,000 vendor spaces filled with every car part, tool and automobilia you can image!

filled with every car part, tool and automobilia you can image! Car corral with 600 spaces – antique cars for sale for miles!

– antique cars for sale for miles! Car show with almost 1,000 antique cars registered ranging from an 1896 Riker Electric Roadster and a 1913 Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost Touring to a 1999 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning Pickup and a 2000 Isuzu Trooper SUV, and everything in between!

Old or young, male or female, hobbyist or admirer, owner or spectator – Hershey is for everyone! Over the four-day show, you will be amazed by the size of the event, the cars you see, the people you meet and the memories you make! If you consider yourself an “antique car guy/gal,” YOU NEED TO BE HERE! This is THE ANTIQUE CAR SHOW EVENT OF THE YEAR!!

WHO: AACA is the world’s largest and oldest antique car club with 45,000+ members and 350+ local Regions and Chapters. Each year, 10-15 National shows and tours are hosted by the nonprofit. This National event is hosted by the local Hershey Region AACA.

WHY: AACA is the premier club and resource for the collectible vehicle community. Car shows, like this one, are the best way to share this wonderful hobby with everyone.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND THE SHOW: Antique car enthusiasts, plus their friends and families. This show is FREE to the public (must be an AACA member to show a car) and very kid friendly. Parking fee charged by venue.

WHEN: TUESDAY, October 7 thru FRIDAY, October 10, 2025; 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. (NOTE: Car show is ONLY on FRIDAY!)

WHERE: Hersheypark/Giant Center, 100 Hersheypark Drive, Hershey, PA 17033

