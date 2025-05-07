The Audrain Veteran Car Tour thrilled with Brass-Era cars

Brass in a line Joshua Sweeney

Newport, R.I. - Participants in the fourth annual Audrain Veteran Car Tour from Newport to Bristol, Rhode Island, experienced an exceptional turnout, drawing in car collectors and enthusiasts alike. Participants were treated to superb weather conditions that perfectly complemented the remarkable array of brass-era vehicles taking to the streets of these picturesque cities.

The Audrain Veteran Car Tour was comprised of pre-1910 cars. The diverse selection of vehicles gathered in the morning all along Newport’s historic Bellevue Ave., before heading off to Bristol, RI and circumnavigating their way back to Newport after lunch at the historic Blithewold Mansion. Car enthusiasts and onlookers lining the roadways were treated to a mesmerizing sight as the beautiful collection of steam and gas-powered vehicles paraded by, each emitting a melodious and distinctive sound. The nostalgic event gathered a crowd of spectators, who couldn't help but marvel at the cars in motion, especially with wonderful spring weather.

“We are thrilled that our tour is now being recognized among enthusiasts in a similar league to that of the world-famous London to Brighton Veteran Car Run,” said Audrain Group President Nic Waller, “Both events bring together enthusiasts and collectors to showcase the beauty, craftsmanship and heritage of these early automobiles. It was a treat to welcome back old friends of the Audrain, such as the inimitable Wayne Carini, as well as new collectors to the event.”

Audrain Motorsport, known for its commitment to preserving automotive heritage, played a pivotal role in curating an unforgettable experience for attendees. Their dedication to showcasing the evolution of automobiles provided an insight into the rich legacy of car manufacturing.

As the Audrain Veteran Car Tour from Newport to Bristol and back to Newport continues to grow in popularity, it serves as a testament to the enduring fascination with brass-era automobiles and the enduring legacy of automotive innovation. The success of this year's edition further solidifies the tour's position as a premier event in the world of cars, drawing in crowds of enthusiasts and collectors eager to immerse themselves in the beauty of automotive history.

