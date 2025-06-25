The Barclay Collection headlines Bonhams|Cars Goodwood Festival of Speed Sale

J D Barclay with a Bentley baring the number plate JB1. Bonhams|Cars

Chichester - Bonhams|Cars will present items from The Barclay Collection as a major highlight of its Goodwood Festival of Speed Sale, taking place on 11 July 2025 at Goodwood, Chichester.

Items from the collection comprise important automobilia and the registration number JB 1, which was long associated with the renowned motor dealer and former racing driver Jack Barclay. The plate, accompanied by a set of original period photographs showing its use on a succession of Rolls-Royce and Bentley cars, carries an estimate of £200,000 – 300,000.

Toby Wilson, Head of the Bonhams Automobilia Department, said, “The Barclay collection offers a remarkable glimpse into Britain’s motoring past, assembled by a family whose name is synonymous with Rolls Royce and Bentley history. From Charles Sykes’ first iterations of ‘The Spirit of Ecstasy’, estimate at £10,000 – 15,000, to the famous JB1 registration plate, estimated £200,000 – 300,000, this is truly an extraordinary consignment, and we are privileged to offer it at Goodwood Festival of Speed.”

The Barclay Collection reflects the long history of a family closely associated with Britain’s automotive heritage. John Donald “Jack” Barclay (1896–1968) served in the Royal Flying Corps during the First World War before embarking on a motor racing career in the 1920s. After multiple record-breaking appearances and close calls on circuits such as Brooklands and Pendine Sands, Barclay established himself as one of the best-known names in British luxury car retailing.

Charles Sykes (British, 1875-1950), 'Spirit of Ecstasy', the original design for the Rolls-Royce mascot. Bonhams|Cars

As Neil Lyndon wrote for the Bonhams magazine, “When Jack wasn’t being dragged out of blazing wrecks, he was amassing a treasure chest of trophies. In 1925, driving Vauxhalls, he set no fewer than eight world records.” Some of the trophies from that treasure chest will come on the block at Goodwood, including several from Brooklands. Read the article: Bonhams : Bonhams Magazine | Driven to succeed

Barclay opened his first Bentley and Rolls-Royce dealership in London in 1927, going on to create a landmark showroom at 18 Berkeley Square, which became a focal point for distinguished clients including members of the Royal Family and international celebrities. Barclay was among the first to adopt the concept of long-term customer service in the motor trade, and each year drove a new Rolls-Royce or Bentley adorned with his personalized plate, JB 1.

JB1 personalized plate Bonhams|Cars

'The Wakefield Cup' - the 1929 Brooklands BRDC 500 Mile Race sterling silver winner's trophy, awarded to Jack Barclay for victory in 4½ Litre Bentley Bonhams|Cars

The 56 items of automotive memorabilia from the Barclay Collection to be offered at the sale include:

'The Wakefield Cup' - the 1929 Brooklands BRDC 500 Mile Race sterling silver winner's trophy, awarded to Jack Barclay for victory in 4½ Litre Bentley

Charles Sykes (British, 1875-1950), 'Spirit of Ecstasy', the original design for the Rolls-Royce mascot

Frederick Gordon Crosby (British, 1885-1943), '1923 French Grand Prix at Tours'

The collection is offered directly from the Barclay family and includes a selection of automobilia and artifacts from the original Berkeley Square showroom.

Sale: Goodwood Festival of Speed

Location: Goodwood, Chichester

Date: 11 July 2025

About Bonhams|Cars - Bonhams|Cars uniquely offers a choice of live, online and private platforms for buying and selling collector cars—platforms characterized by levels of trust, reliability, and transparency born of over three decades of experience as the premier automotive auction house. Through prestigious live auctions around the world, 24/7 online auctions, and our Private Sales service, Bonhams|Cars makes it simple for buyers and sellers to find the platform that best meets their needs.

Bonhams|Cars hosts 17 live auctions annually, participates in all the significant concours around the world, and presents unique selling opportunities at international events such as the FORMULA 1® CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX, Goodwood Motorsport Events in the UK, The Quail on the Monterey Peninsula in California, and The Zoute Concours d'Elégance in Belgium. At Bonhams|Cars Online, we provide our clients with fast, expert, accurate and agile single-car auctions, 24/7. With dedicated motoring departments in London, Paris, Los Angeles, New York, Brussels and beyond, Bonhams|Cars has a world-class team with expertise in all divisions, from vintage cars to racing motorsport and automobilia to motorcycles.

For more information, please visit BonhamsCars.com.

If you like stories like these and other classic car features, check out Old Cars magazine. CLICK HERE to subscribe.