The BWM Art World Tour to make a stop at Rétromobile 2026

Paris, France - In 2026, the Rétromobile show will celebrate half a century of existence and mark the occasion with an international exhibition. For its 50th anniversary, the most prestigious show dedicated to classic cars will host the BMW Art Car World Tour and, for the first time in France, will present all seven BMW Art Cars that took part in the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans.

When art meets endurance

Born in 1975 from the visionary intuition of Hervé Poulain, auctioneer and passionate racing driver, the BMW Art Cars project changed the perception of competition cars forever. The idea was simple but revolutionary: to entrust the bodywork of a racing car to a world-renowned artist, bringing together two worlds that were seemingly apart, art and motor racing.

The first project was entrusted to Alexander Calder, whose colorful BMW 3.0 CSL marked the beginning of a unique saga. Since then, major artists such as Frank Stella, Roy Lichtenstein, Andy Warhol, Jenny Holzer, Jeff Koons and, more recently, Julie Mehretu have contributed their vision, transforming endurance racing cars into true contemporary masterpieces.

A unique retrospective at Rétromobile 2026

In the heart of Pavilion 7.2, visitors will discover a scenography designed as a "legendary garage", where these seven rolling works of art will be on display:

BMW 3.0 CSL (1975) by Alexander Calder Photo-Enes Kucevic (c) BMW-AG

BMW 3.0 CSL (1975) by Alexander Calder. The first BMW Art Car, painted with large red, yellow and blue blocks of color. Presented at Le Mans without advertising, it immediately won over drivers and the public alike, marking the beginning of the saga.

BMW 3.0 CSL (1976) by Frank Stella Photo-Enes Kucevic (c) BMW-AG

BMW 3.0 CSL (1976) by Frank Stella. The American artist adorned the coupé with graphic and conceptual motifs inspired by technical drawings. This creation illustrates the power of artistic experimentation incompetition.

BMW 320i (1977) by Roy Lichtenstein Photo-Enes Kucevic (c) BMW-AG

BMW 320i (1977) by Roy Lichtenstein. Covered in yellow lines, blue dots and green bubbles symbolising day and night, it celebrates the rhythm of an endurance race. Presented at Beaubourg, it finished 9th overall and won its category.

BMW M1 (1979) by Andy Warhol BMW-AG

BMW M1 (1979) by Andy Warhol. Famous for his silkscreen prints and portraits, Warhol was initially commissioned to decorate a BMW 320i, but the project was transferred to the new M1. The artist then proposed a paint job featuring splashes and drips, which he created himself in Munich in just a few days. With its dripping paint puddles, the M1 embodied Bad Painting and finished 6th in a race marked by rain.

BMW V12 LMR (1999) by Jenny Holzer Photo-Enes Kucevic (c) BMW-AG

BMW V12 LMR (1999) by Jenny Holzer. The conceptual artist inscribed striking phrases in blue letters on the white bodywork of the prototype.

BMW M3 GT2 (2010) by Jeff Koons Photo-Enes Kucevic (c) BMW-AG

BMW M3 GT2 (2010) by Jeff Koons. Koons covered the bodywork of the No. 79 car with multicoloured stripes converging towards the front, evoking speed and energy.

BMW M Hybrid V8 (2024) by Julie Mehretu Photo-Andre Josselin (c) BMW-AG

BMW M Hybrid V8 (2024) by Julie Mehretu. Inspired by one of her large format paintings, this veritable rolling fresco transposes abstract forms and a joyful palette, including a bright fluorescent red.

This exceptional gathering, a world premiere, will allow the public to relive 50 years of a unique dialogue between art and automobiles, through one of the most legendary circuits in the world: Le Mans.

Rétromobile, 50 years of history and passion

Since 1976, Rétromobile has been the place where the most beautiful pages of automotive history come together. For its 50th anniversary, the show reaffirms its mission: to celebrate the passion of collectors, the innovation of manufacturers, and the unique place that cars occupy in our culture.

With the exhibition of BMW Art Cars from Le Mans, Rétromobile 2026 will offer visitors a unique journey, bringing together the greatest contemporary artists and legends of motorsport. This immersive experience promises to be one of the highlights of this anniversary edition.

Rétromobile 2026

FROM JANUARY 28 TO FEBRUARY 1, 2026 - PARIS EXPO PORTE DE VERSAILLES

About Rétromobile - Created in 1976, Rétromobile is now one of the most prestigious classic car shows in Europe. Its prestige enables it to bring together all the key players in the classic car industry and offer unique and exclusive exhibitions and events. It is also recognized by its visitors as the world's largest temporary art gallery dedicated to the automobile. A true leader in the classic car world, Rétromobile is the annual event for all car enthusiasts. https://www.retromobile.com/en

