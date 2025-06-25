The Concours d’Elegance at Copshaholm to celebrate Rolls-Royce and Mercury

Concours d’Elegance at Copshaholm

SOUTH BEND, IN – The seventh annual Concours d’Elegance at Copshaholm will celebrate Rolls-Royce and Mercury at its show on Saturday, July 12th. Special classes featuring microcars, Brass-Era cars, and ‘60s compacts will be joined by 1920s-era automobiles, Knight-engined brands, and Studebaker sedans. Additionally, three classes of CCCA Full-Classics® will be showcased as will Ghia-bodied and designed automobiles.

The Concours to welcome automotive author and historian, Steve Purdy, Rolls-Royce scholar and historian Rubén Verdés, McPherson College Associate Professor Luke Chennell, and The Henry Ford Museum’s Curator of Transportation, Matt Anderson, as special guests.

Mr. Purdy, author of Mascots in Motion: Images and Stories of Automotive Aesthetics, will host a program and book signing on the history of hood ornaments and radiator mascots from around the world. Mr. Verdés, one of the world’s foremost Rolls-Royce historians, will present Rolls-Royce: Givens and Heresies, an anecdotal look at the legendary company’s long and storied history. Mr. Chennell, faculty member at McPherson College, the nation’s foremost automobile restoration educational institution, will review a broad curriculum of vintage technologies, methods, and materials in The History and Future of Restoration and Education. Mr. Anderson will speak on the distinguished story of the Mercury brand with Step Up With Mercury!: Ford’s Mid-Price Marque.

The Concours at Copshaholm’s Chief Judge is renowned automotive scholar and historian Matt Short. Judging will be French Traditional. The awards ceremony will be narrated by noted automotive raconteur, Bill Rothermel.

The Concours d’Elegance at Copshaholm is co-presented by LaVine Restorations and The JBS Collection at the Studebaker National Museum in South Bend, Indiana. The show field opens to the public at 10am and closes at 4pm. The Pass In Review and Awards ceremony begins at 2:30pm. Tickets can be purchased in advance for $16, $20 at the door. A complete schedule of the day’s events is available at www.concoursatcopshaholm.org.

