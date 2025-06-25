EventsSubscribeMarketplaceNewsletterClubsMuseums
FREE DIGITAL ISSUE
Reader Wheels!Submit your car
Old CarsOld TrucksReader WheelsNewsFeaturesBlogsResourcesPodcastShopPrice Guide

The Concours d’Elegance at Copshaholm to celebrate Rolls-Royce and Mercury

The seventh annual Concours d’Elegance at Copshaholm will celebrate Rolls-Royce and Mercury at its show on Saturday, July 12th.

Old Cars Weekly
Concours d’Elegance at Copshaholm

SOUTH BEND, IN – The seventh annual Concours d’Elegance at Copshaholm will celebrate Rolls-Royce and Mercury at its show on Saturday, July 12th. Special classes featuring microcars, Brass-Era cars, and ‘60s compacts will be joined by 1920s-era automobiles, Knight-engined brands, and Studebaker sedans. Additionally, three classes of CCCA Full-Classics® will be showcased as will Ghia-bodied and designed automobiles.

The Concours to welcome automotive author and historian, Steve Purdy, Rolls-Royce scholar and historian Rubén Verdés, McPherson College Associate Professor Luke Chennell, and The Henry Ford Museum’s Curator of Transportation, Matt Anderson, as special guests.

Mr. Purdy, author of Mascots in Motion: Images and Stories of Automotive Aesthetics, will host a program and book signing on the history of hood ornaments and radiator mascots from around the world. Mr. Verdés, one of the world’s foremost Rolls-Royce historians, will present Rolls-Royce: Givens and Heresies, an anecdotal look at the legendary company’s long and storied history. Mr. Chennell, faculty member at McPherson College, the nation’s foremost automobile restoration educational institution, will review a broad curriculum of vintage technologies, methods, and materials in The History and Future of Restoration and Education. Mr. Anderson will speak on the distinguished story of the Mercury brand with Step Up With Mercury!: Ford’s Mid-Price Marque.

The Concours at Copshaholm’s Chief Judge is renowned automotive scholar and historian Matt Short. Judging will be French Traditional. The awards ceremony will be narrated by noted automotive raconteur, Bill Rothermel.

The Concours d’Elegance at Copshaholm is co-presented by LaVine Restorations and The JBS Collection at the Studebaker National Museum in South Bend, Indiana. The show field opens to the public at 10am and closes at 4pm. The Pass In Review and Awards ceremony begins at 2:30pm. Tickets can be purchased in advance for $16, $20 at the door.  A complete schedule of the day’s events is available at www.concoursatcopshaholm.org.

If you like stories like these and other classic car features, check out Old Cars magazine. CLICK HERE to subscribe.

Want a taste of Old Cars magazine first? Sign up for our weekly e-newsletter and get a FREE complimentary digital issue download of our print magazine.

Concours d’Elegance at CopshaholmMercuryRolls Royce
Old Cars WeeklyAuthor
Related Stories
J D Barclay with a Bentley baring the number plate JB1.
Old Car NewsThe Barclay Collection headlines Bonhams|Cars Goodwood Festival of Speed SaleOld Cars Weekly
The stunning Pino Verde 1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4 set to star at Broad Arrow’s inaugural Zoute Concours Auction
Old Car NewsRare Ferrari Berlinettas headline inaugural Broad Arrow Zoute Concours auctionOld Cars Weekly
Tom Cotter, aka Barn Find Hunter, coming to Savoy Automobile Museum
Old Car NewsTom Cotter, aka Barn Find Hunter, coming to Savoy Automobile Museum
attention to detail and amount of work put into these big rigs rivals anything you would find on the finest automotive concours show fields.
Old Car News870 historic trucks packed Madison as ATHS 2025 National Convention & Truck ShowOld Cars Weekly
Chrysler Nationals to parade into downtown Carlisle on July 12
Old Car NewsChrysler Nationals to parade into downtown Carlisle on July 12Old Cars Weekly
New temporary exhibit, ‘Harvest to Highway’ at Savoy Automobile Museum
Old Car NewsNew temporary exhibit, ‘Harvest to Highway’ at Savoy Automobile MuseumOld Cars Weekly

© 2025 Active Interest Media All rights reserved.

About UsContact Active Interest MediaContact Old CarsAdvertiseSubmit Your Car to Reader WheelsSubscription QuestionsGift SubscriptionsMilitary TraderAntique TraderFREE eNewsletterPrivacy PolicyTerms of Service
Antique TraderArts & Crafts HomesBank Note ReporterCabin LifeCuisine at HomeFine GardeningFine HomebuildingFine WoodworkingGreen Building AdvisorGarden GateKeep Craft AliveLog Home Living
Military Trader/VehiclesNumismatic News/VehiclesNumismasterOld Cars WeeklyOld House JournalPeriod HomesPopular WoodworkingScriptShopNotesSports Collectors DigestThreadsTimber Home LivingTraditional Building
WoodsmithWoodshop NewsWorld Coin NewsWriter's Digest
;