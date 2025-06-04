The first woman to take a Corvette up Pikes Peak to attend Corvettes at Carlisle

CARLISLE, PA – In 2025, it’s hard to believe there are still “firsts” happening for women—especially in motorsports—but that’s exactly what’s taking place on June 22 in Colorado Springs, Colorado, during the 103rd running of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. While Tracy Gaudu isn’t the first woman to race to the 15,000+ foot summit, she will be the first to do it in a Corvette—specifically, her 2008 Z06. Even better? Two months after she reaches the summit, she and her Corvette will be on display at Corvettes at Carlisle (August 21–23) within the Racer’s Reunion tent.

Tracy Gaudu Carlsile Events

Tracy Gaudu is more than just a Corvette owner or enthusiast—she’s a competitor. A true one-woman team, she’s the owner, driver, and financial backer behind her racing efforts. Since she began racing in 2008, Tracy has earned numerous accolades, including:

2008 NCCC National Champion

Three-time NASA Southeast Champion: TT1 (2019/2020), TTU (2021)

2nd in class and 2nd overall at the 2021 Grand Prix of Chattanooga

2023 Car Chix Woman in Motorsport

2023 SCAA Appalachian Hillclimb Series Modified Unlimited Champion

2024 NASA Southeast Super Unlimited Champion

2024 Hoosier Hero

Now, in 2025, she’ll add “first woman to drive a Corvette at Pikes Peak” to her already impressive résumé.

But that’s not all—Tracy is also a United States Air Force veteran and currently serves as a vascular surgery and trauma physician assistant near her hometown of Johnson City, Tennessee. After all, not all superheroes wear capes!

Tracy Gaudu and Corvette to make historic Pikes Peak run this June. Carlisle Events

“I’ve always loved the Corvette,” said Tracy. “Ever since I was a little girl, I wanted one, but never thought I could afford one. Finally, I got my first; a 2005 C6. It was amazing,” added Tracy. “I joined the Longhorn Corvette Club in Austin, Texas and attended their events, took part in autocross, and had such a great time participating and competing with that club and the rest of the Southwest Region of the National Council of Corvette Clubs. At one point, I made the best mistake ever, I looked around in the showroom of a local dealership and that’s where I found my current love; a 2008 Z06,” added Tracy. “I do this all myself typically, but I’ll be competing at Pikes Peak with the help of some amazing friends. To be the first woman ever to drive Pikes Peak in a Corvette is historic and I’m honored. I can’t believe I’m the one making this kind of history,” concluded Tracy.

Follow her journey in Colorado at the official Pikes Peak Hill Climb website, then meet her in Carlisle, snap a photo, and see her Atomic Orange Z06 up close—complete with a Lingenfelter LS7 427 Eliminator Spec R motor (650 max HP / 560 max torque). This is a moment of Corvette history you won’t want to miss! Best of all, this is her first-ever Corvettes at Carlisle. Given all that she’s accomplished, it should be a pretty cool experience to not just be at the show, but to be a part of the Racer’s Reunion tent.

Gates for Corvettes at Carlisle 2025 open at 7 AM daily. Kids 12 and under are free, and students and military personnel (with valid ID) receive discounted admission. Learn more about Corvettes at Carlisle and purchase discounted spectator admissions at CarlisleEvents.com.

