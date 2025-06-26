The Montana Barn Find! The Dielman Family Collection

The Dielman Family Collection

Montana is known as the treasure state. Precious gems, gold, acres of rich farm land, and beautiful views. For those early pioneers and residents, it’s not an easy life, but there is fortune to be had and a good life for those willing to make it through the tough years. It is not for the faint of heart. Alverta and George Dielman ventured to Montana to start their life in the shadow of the Bear Paw Mountains. Alverta purchased their 160 acres in 1935 that would become the homestead and where they would raise their family. The couple had only one child, Lewis Dielman. Farming is a hard life. They raised wheat, barley, oats, and even chickens and had a big garden and beautiful yard. In about the 1950’s there would be another crop, a crop of old iron that would be an addition to the farm and a sideline for some extra money.

Lewis Dielman loved automobiles, and well, the car collection. It all started with a bet. Lewis wanted a car. His dad, George, said, “I bet you cannot buy those cars they saw for $50.00 each. You get them for less, then make a deal. Bet you can’t.” Well, the challenge was on. Lewis took the bet and bought the cars for $35.00 each. This started the Dielman Collection. Lewis liked Dodge pickups, Buicks, Lincolns, and even had a 1940 Chevrolet coupe as a first car. That very car is still in the collection. The father and son duo went to auctions, and traveled around the area buying vehicles, trucks, and more. Soon, car dealers would call them to buy the vehicles that they would take in on trade. The Dielman Collection grew.

Lewis Dielman married and started his family. Lewis’s sons and daughter were also interested in cars and the collecting adventures. They eventually had so many cars that they would sell parts to area residents to fix their cars. Three generations of the Dielman family were all together buying cars, trucks, and pickups, and bringing them to the homestead and stashing them away. They would come across some unusual vehicles like Pierce Arrows, Lincolns, and other rare classics. The family treasured those classics and would take them to shows and parades in Big Sandy, MT area and even into Canada. Lewis Dielman was well known for his collection nationally and locally and a member of several car clubs. The Dielman family is a close family, and they all worked on the farm and enjoyed the collection.

Grandpa George Dielman passed away, but Lewis, Mark, Linn, and Alvie were fixtures at auctions and kept buying old cars, trucks, and pickups. Area people would say Mark was a dead ringer for his Grandpa. In the early 1980’s Lewis Dielman had multiple auctions of about 600 vehicles including some of his rare classics. But he was not done with collecting. Lewis was still buying up until the week he passed. Lewis had bought a 1975 Volkswagen Beetle that week. Lewis Dielman still wanted to be by his collection and is buried in the pasture overlooking the homestead.

Now with the passing of their father, Linn, Mark, and Alvie Dielman have started the task of selling the massive collection. Three generations of classics packed away in the buildings at two farms and four buildings in town. Dust covers the classics, but now they are all being pulled out to be sold to let other collectors enjoy them. The process started last year and just recently finishing up. There are approx. 500 pieces including antique tractors bought new and used on the farm to rare prewar projects. There is everything from Titan Tractors to Lincolns, Maxwells, REOs, Pickups, trucks, and range from the Teens to the 1970’s. It is truly amazing.

* Photos courtesy of VanDerBrink Auctions, LLC

They say that the dry Western climate preserves the old vehicles and it’s TRUE! The Montana weather has preserved most of the classic cars, trucks, and pickups with little rust to be seen. Collectors are always looking for those clean old collections and The Montana Barn Find Collection is where you want to buy. The collection is a time-capsules of classics waiting to be restored or just put back on the road.

VanDerBrink Auctions LLC has been working with the Dielman Family since last year and getting the collection ready for buyers. The farms are located about 48 miles from Havre, MT and West of Box Elder, MT. The location is ideal for lining the vehicles up, but it is still part of the Wild West with very limited cell phone, no internet, and services that are not reliable. The Collection location is trapped back in time and because of limited services, the collection will be sold in an ONLINE ONLY auction. Bidders will be able to come to a big preview weekend on Friday July 18th, & Saturday July 19th,2025, 10-5 each day. Potential bidder/Buyers can come and preview and go back home and bid. After the catalog has closed, There will be scheduled load outs for lucky winning bidders. The pictures and catalog are getting completed and will be loaded shortly!

You won’t want to miss this fabulous opportunity for DRY Western Cars, trucks, tractors, and more. There is something for everyone from 1957 Chevrolets bought new by the family, rows of Chevrolet, Dodge, and GMC pickups, grain trucks, square-body pickups, and MANY pre-war, rare vehicles bought by Grandpa Dielman generations ago. There are even several project 1924 White Yellowstone buses in addition to rows of International, Case, and John Deere tractors used on the farm. Watch for this amazing catalog and hope to see you at the preview. Get all the details, catalog, and online bidding, end times, and more auctions at www.vanderbrinkauctions.com .

Follow VanDerBrink Auctions, LLC on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and more updates! You won’t want to miss this opportunity at Dry Western Classics! www.vanderbrinkauctions.com