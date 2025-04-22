Orange is the color: The Orange Collection – no reserve sports cars offered at Bonhams|Cars’ Miami Formula 1 sale

The Orange Collection Photo: Bonhams|Cars Bonhams|Cars

Bonhams|Cars - An incredible single-owner collection of 14 highly desirable modern sports cars – all in various shades of orange – will be auctioned by Bonhams|Cars at the FORMULA 1® CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX 2025 on Saturday May 3.

All boasting low mileage and offered at No Reserve, the collection features rare and exclusive examples in this color from Ferrari, Bentley, Aston Martin, and Ford. The standout of the collection is a 2019 Ford GT Carbon Series – one of only 50 produced globally and in a one-off Epic Orange paint that is blocked from future use.

This collection will be offered on the evening before the Miami Formula 1 race at Bonhams|Cars' exclusive auction hosted directly on the track in front of an audience of VIPs and F1 fans. Formula 1's popularity continues to surge in the US, as does car culture in Miami, making this the perfect collaboration.

2019 Ford GT Carbon Series. Photo: Bonhams|Cars Bonhams|Cars

The standout of the collection is a 2019 Ford GT Carbon Series – one of only 50 produced globally and in a one-off Epic Orange paint that is blocked from future use. The Carbon Series GT is Ford’s modern masterpiece, developed directly from the Le Mans-winning LMGTE race car. With just 4,092 miles recorded at cataloguing, this supercar is a showcase of incredible performance going from 0-60 in 3 seconds and reaching a top speed of 216-mph.

1970 Plymouth 'Hemi' Superbird. Photo: Bonhams|Cars

An exceptionally rare 1970 Plymouth 'Hemi' Superbird Coupe with its original 'Hi-Impact Vitamin C' over pearl white interior color scheme is an additional highlight of the collection. A NASCAR homologation special, it is one of the only 135 'R-Code' Hemi-powered Superbirds. Featuring a well-detailed restoration, it was awarded an AACA Senior National First Prize and includes a detailed authenticity report by marque expert Galen Govier. Meticulously documented and numbers-matching, this Superbird includes its original broadcast sheets.

An additional highlight is a 2023 Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate Volante. One of a strictly limited run of 199 convertibles, an exquisite example of the legendary V12 platform which is highly optioned with approximately $70,000 in extras and displays just 64 miles at the time of cataloguing. With a 5,204cc DOHC Twin-Turbocharged V12 Engine, it packs a monstrous 759bhp and a 200+ mph top speed.

An incredible 'old school' Lamborghini with a naturally aspirated V10 engine, a 2022 Lamborghini Huracán is also on offer. The Huracán is finished in a bold special-order shade of Arancio with striking Nero Cosmus interior with orange accents and optional sport seats. In superb condition and displaying just 214 miles at the time of cataloguing, it features a driver-focused rear-drive chassis, advanced aero, and extensive weight reduction.

In collaboration with South Florida Motorsports, the Bonhams|Cars Miami Auction will take place at the Miami International Autodrome during the FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX 2025. Over 35 modern and contemporary supercars will be curated for auction and on display for race fans and collectors throughout the race weekend. The live auction, set for the evening of May 3, will be held directly on the racetrack, with the iconic Miami Formula 1 podium serving as a dramatic backdrop. Registered bidders and their guests will attend in person, while a global audience can join via online streaming.

If you like stories like these and other classic car features, check out Old Cars magazine. CLICK HERE to subscribe.