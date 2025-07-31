The Piston Foundation awards record 30 scholarships to future Collector Car Technicians for 2025-’26 school year

GREENWICH, Conn. – The Piston Foundation announced it is awarding scholarships to 30 aspiring collector car technicians for the 2025-26 academic year – its largest scholarship class to date. This represents a 50 percent increase from the previous year's awards, reflecting growing interest in collector car careers among young enthusiasts and continued demand for skilled automotive restoration professionals.

The competitive selection process drew 140 applications nationwide, with 42 students advancing to finalist status. A volunteer review committee comprised of industry experts, working professionals, and collectors evaluated candidates based on their demonstrated commitment to pursuing careers in the collector car industry.

"This milestone represents more than numbers. It's about creating career opportunities and building the future workforce the car community desperately needs," said Jeff Mason, president and COO of The Piston Foundation. "Each of these 30 scholars represents a solution to the critical shortage of skilled technicians in collector car restoration."

The 2025 class includes six women and 24 men who will attend five different automotive technology schools and colleges across the United States. It consists of eight returning Piston Scholars and 22 new recipients. Scholarship awards, determined by individual financial need, will be distributed directly to educational institutions in fall and spring installments.

Since launching its scholarship program in 2022, The Piston Foundation has awarded 83 scholarships totaling $298,750. These scholarships have supported 61 students, some receiving awards in multiple school years. The program's impact is already evident in the workforce: 15 Piston Scholars have graduated and secured positions in the collector car industry, with an additional 13 scholars expected to graduate in 2026.

The rigorous selection process requires students to submit comprehensive applications including letters of recommendation, personal statements, and video presentations. Merit-based selection focuses on genuine interest and commitment to collector car careers, while scholarship amounts are tailored to address individual financial barriers to education.

Recipients will pursue automotive technology programs at community colleges and specialized restoration schools, preparing them for careers at restoration shops, private collections, museums, auction houses, and specialty automotive businesses.

"The collector car industry continues to face a significant shortage of qualified technicians as veteran craftspeople retire," added Mason. "Limited access to hands-on training and the high cost of technical education have historically made it challenging for young enthusiasts to enter the field."

The 2025 Piston Foundation Scholars

Sarah Bliss - Hutchinson, Kansas

Dimitri Brooks - Volente, Texas

Conor Dawson - Columbus, Ohio

Marcello Dean - Placerville, California

Tara Feeney - McPherson, Kansas

Dominic Gianino - Madbury, New Hampshire

Connor Hecei - Warren, Pennsylvania

Gabriel Hepker - Prescott Valley, Arizona

Carson Hulka - Herndon, Virginia

Mory Hummell - Franktown, Colorado

Derek Jensen - Traverse City, Michigan

Wyatt Kiddoo - Dolores, Colorado

Nicholas King - Lafayette, Indiana

Aidan Kraft - Atlanta, Georgia

Charlie Kubena - Midlothian, Virginia

Cameron Maguire - Carmel, California

Cristian Martins - Parker, Colorado

Morgan Moravec - Fort Myers, Florida

John Morris - Novato, California

Jocelyn Pandolfo - Clark, New Jersey

Jacob Parker - McPherson, Kansas

Caleb Pezold - Mokane, Missouri

Gavin Powell - McPherson, Kansan

Vincent Ramirez - Afton, Minnesota

Abby Shaffer - Springdale, Arkansas

Emma Silveira - Hanford, California

Logan Smith - El Dorado Hills, California

Cameron Steinblock - Bennet, Nebraska

Elias Vasquez - Irving, Texas

About The Piston Foundation: The Piston Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that empowers young car enthusiasts to discover rewarding careers as collector car technicians. Piston is turning the shortage of technicians into skilled trade career opportunities by building pathways to success through auto-tech education, hands-on training connections, and job placement assistance in this high-demand field. Piston is unlocking career paths and economic opportunities that will build the next generation of automotive craftspeople and strengthen the talent pipeline for the collector car industry. https://pistonfoundation.org

