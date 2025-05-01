EventsSubscribeMarketplaceNewsletterClubsMuseums
The Spring Carlisle Collector Car Auction tops $5 million in sales

The Spring Carlisle Collector Car Auction delivered a big impact, making a difference for many and over $5 million in sales.

Old Cars Weekly
Corvette crossing the block at the 2025 Spring Carlisle Collector Car Auction Carlisle Auctions

CARLISLE, PA – At the 2025 Spring Carlisle Collector Car Auction Carlisle Auctions sold 50% of all available lots, tallying over $5 million in sales (including fees). Along the way, over $31,000 was raised for charity, and a 1963 Corvette became one of the top-three all-time sales for Carlisle Auctions.

For two days (April 24–25, 2025) 400+ lots were confirmed, including enough trucks to fill two themed hours (one each day). In addition, over 100 years of automotive history was on full display — starting with a pair of cars from 1916 and ending with a minibike from 2025. In between, there was literally something for everyone, and just about everyone at the event was able to find what they needed.

Beyond all the action on the block, the auction benefitted charity too. 2025 saw the debut of Fund the Firehouse, along with the Pedal Car Project. Each served two distinct purposes. For Fund the Firehouse, half a dozen donations came in from the Carlisle community, with 100% of the money raised going directly back to Carlisle Fire & Rescue to support their operational costs, including training and equipment. Following their consignments, and combined with donations from auction attendees, $17,500 was raised.

For the Pedal Car Project, SUN Area Technical Institute from New Berlin, PA saw their students’ hard work pay off, netting $13,900 for their automotive technology curriculum. The dollars came by way of pedal cars built, customized, and designed by student groups at the school. Not only did their builds fetch top dollar, but the students also experienced a VIP journey that spanned nearly seven months — from having their builds featured on YouTube, to being displayed at the AACA Museum, Inc. in Hershey, PA, and finally showcased and sold at the auction in Carlisle.

Carlisle Auctions hopes to continue its partnership with SUN Tech, while also working to grow, enhance, and expand the Fund the Firehouse program to include more donations, more first responder organizations, and more auction time dedicated to generating dollars for those who answer the call during times of need.

The top five (5) selling cars totaled nearly $600,180 with Thursday’s top seller being the ’65 Corvette and Friday’s highlight being the ’63 Corvette — now one of the top three all-time sellers for Carlisle Auctions. The top five (5) are as follows:

Top Five Sales:

1. 1963 Corvette – $257,500

2. 1969 Dodge Charger – $89,960

3. 1969 Camaro – $88,560

4. 1965 Corvette – $87,480

5. 1968 Ford Mustang GT – $76,680

[Click here for full results] – all totals include buyer’s premium

“The 2025 Spring Carlisle Collector Car Auction was a great way to start our PA-based auction schedule,” said Tony Cline, Director of Auction Operations. “The new start time of 10 AM was a real winner for all involved and it’s something we plan to continue moving forward,” added Cline. “Our team looks forward to our upcoming Fall Carlisle Collector Car Auction, Thursday and Friday, October 2–3 at the Carlisle PA Expo Center. Call us at 717-960-6400 or visit CarlisleAuctions.com to learn more.”

Carlisle Events is a partner or producer of over a dozen annual collector car/truck events. Events are held at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds (Carlisle, PA), Allentown Fairgrounds (Allentown, PA), and the SUN ‘n FUN Expo Campus (Lakeland, FL). The season schedule includes automotive flea markets of varying sizes, multiple auctions, as well as individual specialty shows featuring Corvettes, Fords, GMs, Chryslers, trucks, imports, tuners, and performance sport compacts. Founded in 1974 by friends Bill Miller and Chip Miller, events hosted at Carlisle attract enthusiasts annually from all corners of the globe. More information is available at www.CarlisleEvents.com or www.CarlisleAuctions.com

