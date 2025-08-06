The Stout Scarab concept car tops the list of ‘Star Cars’ at 2025 Des Moines Concours d’Elegance

1936 Stout Scarab Des Moines Concours d'Elegance

Des Moines, IA - In the early 30’s, Bill Stout, along with his fellow engineers, envisioned an entirely new style of rear-engine automobile shaped, not like a finless fish or even a scarab beetle, but a turtle. Stout constructed his Scarab prototype utilizing aircraft technology – shaping aluminum body panels over a welded chrome-moly tubular skeleton.

The Scarab, occupying a space no larger than a contemporary Ford, offered twice the interior room. The driver entered through a door beside the seat, while passengers entered through a single door near the back of the car.

Many of Stout’s innovative ideas, such as unit-body construction, smooth body lines, flush-type hinges, electric door locks, and 4-wheel independent suspension, were eventually adopted by automobile manufacturers. By the 1980s, millions of families the world over were traveling in minivans - each one a design descendant of Stout’s revolutionary Scarab.

