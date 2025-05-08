EventsSubscribeMarketplaceNewsletterClubsMuseums
The Studebaker National Museum ‘Tunes In’ with new exhibit

The Studebaker National Museum’s new exhibit, “Tune In: Cars in Popular Music ” will run May 9 – September 21, 2025.

Old Cars Weekly

South Bend, IN - Music and driving go hand in hand. Americans have tuned in to their favorite songs since the introduction of car radios in the 1930s and have never looked back. From AM/FM stereo and 8-tracks to CDs and streaming, listening to—and singing—our favorite tunes in the car is an American pastime and cars (and driving) remain a regular subject in songs today. Tune In: Cars in Popular Music will pair 8-10 famous songs from popular culture with the cars mentioned or highlighted in those songs.  These cars will help bring some classic cruisin’ songs to life, from turn-of-the-century ditties to ‘60s hot rod rock songs and beyond!

This spring, come learn more about what inspired these classic jams and see some iconic American automobiles in this special exhibition!

The Studebaker National Museum is located at 201 Chapin St., just west of downtown South Bend.  It is open Mon.-Sat., 10am-5pm, and Sun. Noon–5pm.  Admission is $11 for adults, $9.50 for seniors over 60, and $7 for youth ages 6-18.  For more information, please call the Museum at (574) 235-9714 or toll free at (888) 391-5600 or visit our website at www.studebakermuseum.org. For an additional cost, visitors can tour The History Museum, which adjoins the Studebaker National Museum.

