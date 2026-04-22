Thriving salvage yard in Oklahoma: D&H Classics is a go-to for parts and project cars

Only about one-third of 1957 Mercurys were equipped with dual headlamps, and this Monterey sedan is one of them. It has a decent interior and will need some dedicated love and care to get out on the road again Courtesy of Leroy Drittler

As we were slowly driving down a narrow county road in Pontotoc County, Okla., looking for D&H Classics, we crested over a slight rise and couldn’t help but smile as approximately 1,000 old cars and trucks came into view. D&H Classics has a variety of vehicles, including some ready for the road. There are a lot of repairable and project vehicles, too, plus many loaded parts cars. We noticed a few cars from the 1990s and newer scattered about, but the emphasis at D&H is on old cars and parts.

Dillion Cranford and Holden Bell bought and sold vehicles throughout high school. In 2012, they went into business together and founded D&H Classics. D&H is willing to travel to buy vehicles, and they purchase everything from restored vehicles to project cars to parts cars. They also buy out closing salvage yards and additionally fill their inventory with vehicles purchased from Facebook Marketplace. Locals often contact them when they have an old car to sell. D&H also takes trade-ins.

Recently, they cleared an overgrown brushy area of the yard, which is done periodically, and are moving cars back to it, organizing them in long rows as the cars are replaced. We noticed that an effort is being made to group vehicle makes together.

If you are looking for International Scout parts, this is the place to contact, as there are at least 20-25 Scouts in the yard. Some of them are reserved to be sold only as whole units, but there are many available for parts removal. There are other Internationals, including Travelalls, pickup trucks and a retired U. S. Navy 1966 International Loadstar 4x4 set up to run on propane that ran when it was parked. There are a half dozen or so Corvettes available for parts. We saw a row of Camaro and Firebird parts cars, and another row of Datsun Z parts cars. Three Pontiac Fieros, all red, are grouped under a tree. There’s a row of Cadillacs with four convertibles in it. The oldest car we noticed on the premises was a 1925 Ford Model T, which is shown for sale on its website at $3,250.

D&H Classics is open by appointment only. Unescorted browsing is not allowed. Parts can be shipped nationwide, and vehicle transport can be arranged at a per-mile cost.

D&H is active in the local car community, hosting monthly Cars & Coffee events on summer Saturday mornings at its location on Main Street in downtown Stonewall.

D&H can be reached by phone call or text seven days a week. Staff is also active on Facebook and Instagram, and has parts and merch for sale on eBay.

D&H Classics

P.O. Box 242

Stonewall, OK 74871

www.dhclassics.com

contact@dhclassicsllc.com

580-320-1846

Showing rust issues and Bondo repair, this 1969 Buick GS California is available whole. The GS California was a two-door sedan version of the 350-cid V-8-powered Gran Sport that featured special “California” badges and a vinyl top, plus the other GS 350 features that notably included the GS-only twin-snorkel hood. Courtesy of Leroy Drittler

It seems that GM flattop hardtops are rapidly disappearing. This ’59 Chevy Impala was built with a 348-cid V-8, as indicated by the cross flags on the hood, and still has parts to give. Courtesy of Leroy Drittler

1966 Dodge Coronet has accident damage on the left front fender. It has a V-8 engine and automatic transmission, and the interior is complete. A 1973 Chevelle SS appears to be saddled up next to it. Courtesy of Leroy Drittler

The rear deck on this 1965 Rambler Marlin has been destroyed by what appears to have been a large tree that fell on it. The interior is completely gone. Courtesy of Leroy Drittler

A 1957 sedan is at the beginning of this row of Studebakers, and a Lark VI anchors the other end. Between are several 1949s and 1950s, but if you are looking for the bullet-nose Studebakers, someone has harvested all of them. The 1952 Studebaker on the ‘57’s driver side is a rare first-year Studebaker hardtop. Courtesy of Leroy Drittler

There are seven Hudson parts cars in this row, ranging from a 1947 model to a 1955 Hornet. We also noticed a few other Hudsons scattered around the yard. Courtesy of Leroy Drittler

Is this 1946 Pontiac restorable? The answer is yes, if the right person gets a hold of it. The interior is rough. It doesn’t have a clock or a radio, but the dash is in good condition. It was last licensed 55 years ago. Courtesy of Leroy Drittler

This mid-fifties Chevy truck is equipped with a Herman insulated box that someone modified. We assume it was built as a milk delivery truck. Courtesy of Leroy Drittler

One of the most interesting and unusual vehicles we’ve come across lately is this Jaguar limousine with right-hand drive. There is a plate showing it was manufactured in 1978, and it also shows a person’s name and complete address in Tulsa, who we assume the car was built for. It still has the sliding privacy glass behind the front seats. Courtesy of Leroy Drittler

A very nice sunvisor shades the windshield on this 1950 Dodge Coronet equipped with a Gyromatic semi-automatic transmission. Courtesy of Leroy Drittler

Sporting several options, including simulated wood grain side trim and a roof rack, this 1973 1100 International Travelall station wagon could be transformed into a beauty. It is two-wheel drive with an automatic transmission, V-8 engine and air conditioning. It needs a headliner, but the rest of the interior looks fantastic with nice carpet and seats. D&H has at least two dozen more Internationals in stock. Courtesy of Leroy Drittler

There are a lot of good parts on this Valiant that suffered accident damage on the right rear quarter panel. There is one dent in the trunk lid. It has a straight grille and lots of other good trim, plus good parts inside, including a radio blank plate. Courtesy of Leroy Drittler

Solid-looking 1968 Chevrolet Suburban Custom has an automatic transmission, air conditioning and three-row seating. Courtesy of Leroy Drittler

This 1941 Packard Clipper is a complete car inside and out. Inside, it has a nice dash with good-looking gauges. Courtesy of Leroy Drittler

The seat has been removed from this 1967 Chevy pickup truck, possibly to get it reupholstered. It has a short bed and brand new tires and wheels. Chevy trucks from this era are as hot as the Oklahoma sun that baked the paint off this cool pickup, and this one will likely see the road again. Courtesy of Leroy Drittler

A Borgward Isabella and a Renault Dauphine (right) are mostly complete and available whole. Courtesy of Leroy Drittler

This Royal was Dodge’s mid-level offering in 1955, and all of them came standard with a V-8 engine. This sedan has had a hard hit to the right front corner. It has an automatic transmission with the shift lever on the dashboard, and has a complete interior. Courtesy of Leroy Drittler

You don’t see many Dodge Dakota Sport pickup convertibles, because during their two years of production, there were fewer than 2,500 made. This droptop Dakota is rough and available only as a whole unit. All of them came standard with a 3.9L V-6 engine, padded roll bar, extra gauges, power windows and locks, and anti-lock rear brakes. The original base price was around $17,500. Courtesy of Leroy Drittler

Superior Coach 1963 Pontiac Bonneville limousine won’t win any beauty contests due to its awkward-looking door treatment, but it is a rare machine. Courtesy of Leroy Drittler

This 1976 Torino looks like it’s ready to start up and go for a spin. It is equipped with an automatic transmission, factory air conditioning and a push-button stereo radio. It came from the factory with Silver Metallic paint and a silver half-vinyl roof. Courtesy of Leroy Drittler

This 1964 Cadillac Sedan deVille project is all there inside and out. Courtesy of Leroy Drittler

Needing front-end body work is a 1972 Oldsmobile Delta 88 Royale convertible. The interior is nice except for the left side door panel. The car features a beautiful new top. Courtesy of Leroy Drittler

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