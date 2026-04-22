Thriving salvage yard in Oklahoma: D&H Classics is a go-to for parts and project cars

As we were slowly driving down a narrow county road in Pontotoc County, Okla., looking for D&H Classics, we crested over a slight rise and couldn’t help but smile as approximately 1,000 old cars and trucks came into view. D&H Classics has a variety of vehicles, including some ready for the road. There are a lot of repairable and project vehicles, too, plus many loaded parts cars. We noticed a few cars from the 1990s and newer scattered about, but the emphasis at D&H is on old cars and parts.
Dillion Cranford and Holden Bell bought and sold vehicles throughout high school. In 2012, they went into business together and founded D&H Classics. D&H is willing to travel to buy vehicles, and they purchase everything from restored vehicles to project cars to parts cars. They also buy out closing salvage yards and additionally fill their inventory with vehicles purchased from Facebook Marketplace. Locals often contact them when they have an old car to sell. D&H also takes trade-ins.
Recently, they cleared an overgrown brushy area of the yard, which is done periodically, and are moving cars back to it, organizing them in long rows as the cars are replaced. We noticed that an effort is being made to group vehicle makes together.
If you are looking for International Scout parts, this is the place to contact, as there are at least 20-25 Scouts in the yard. Some of them are reserved to be sold only as whole units, but there are many available for parts removal. There are other Internationals, including Travelalls, pickup trucks and a retired U. S. Navy 1966 International Loadstar 4x4 set up to run on propane that ran when it was parked. There are a half dozen or so Corvettes available for parts. We saw a row of Camaro and Firebird parts cars, and another row of Datsun Z parts cars. Three Pontiac Fieros, all red, are grouped under a tree. There’s a row of Cadillacs with four convertibles in it. The oldest car we noticed on the premises was a 1925 Ford Model T, which is shown for sale on its website at $3,250.
D&H Classics is open by appointment only. Unescorted browsing is not allowed. Parts can be shipped nationwide, and vehicle transport can be arranged at a per-mile cost.
D&H is active in the local car community, hosting monthly Cars & Coffee events on summer Saturday mornings at its location on Main Street in downtown Stonewall.
D&H can be reached by phone call or text seven days a week. Staff is also active on Facebook and Instagram, and has parts and merch for sale on eBay.
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