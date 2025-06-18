Tom Cotter, aka Barn Find Hunter, coming to Savoy Automobile Museum

Tom Cotter Savoy Automobile Museum

Cartersville, GA - The Savoy Automobile Museum announced that Tom Cotter, aka Barn Find Hunter will be at Savoy on Saturday, June 28, 2025. Tom is the author and TV personality who searches for forgotten cars in barns and other places. The first program will focus on his Cunningham, then following a book signing and reception, the second program will focus on his favorite discoveries from his TV show, Barn Find Hunter". Tickets are available at savoymuseum.org.

Cunningham: The Man & The Cars

On June 28, 2025, at 2:00 pm, we invite you to a special presentation by Tom Cotter on a landmark in American automotive history: the Cunningham C-3, widely regarded as one of America's first postwar sports car. Developed by Briggs Cunningham to meet homologation requirements for his celebrated Le Mans racecars, the C-3 was an ambitious blend of American engineering and European craftsmanship.

On display will be Cotter's own C-3 - the second ever built - a remarkable machine with a fascinating past. Though once discovered as a humble barn find, this car's journey is steeped in rich history and racing legacy. This is a rare opportunity to hear the full story from one of the most engaging storytellers in the collector car world.

Drinks and Hors d'Oeuvres

Join the Savoy for heavy hors d'oeuvres at 5:00 pm. Alcoholic drinks will be available for purchase. Socialize with friends or mingle with new acquaintances.

A Barn Find Life

Then, beginning at 7:00 pm, Tom Cotter will highlight the amazing human interest stories behind some of his favorite discoveries from his YouTube program, Barn Find Hunter.

Book Signing

Bring your favorite Tom Cotter book or purchase "Secrets of the Barn Find Hunter" from the Gene Tilley Museum Store and have it signed by Tom from 4:00 - 5:00 pm in the Savoy Presentation Theatre. (While supplies and time last. First come first served). Please note you must have a ticket to the 2:00 or 7:00 program in order to access the book signing.

Savoy Automobile Museum is located at 3 Savoy Lane in Cartersville, GA. The museum is open Tuesday - Sunday from 10:00 am - 5:00 pm. For more information visit savoymuseum.org

