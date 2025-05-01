Unser & Herzog galleries open at The Museum of American Speed

Museum of American Speed

Lincoln, Neb. - The Museum of American Speed held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the grand opening of the Unser & Herzog galleries on Friday, April 25 in their newly expanded Museum space.

“The new addition which opened in 2024 allowed us to add enhanced displays for NASCAR, off-road racing and grow our already popular land speed, drag racing, and custom show car displays,” said Tim Matthews Curator, Museum of American Speed. “We’ve had a longtime relationship with the Unser & Herzog families and are honored to welcome their collections to the Museum of American Speed. Over the last few years, we've worked closely with these amazing families to curate the exhibits and are excited to announce the opening of the galleries to the public.”

Local dignitaries including Governor Jim Pillen, Mayor Lierion Gaylor Baird, members of the Unser and Herzog families, and Lisa Haight of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb were among those that shared remarks and participated in the ribbon cutting.

“This Museum is 250,000 square feet and it’s the history of racing,” said Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen. “There’s nothing like it in the United States.”

Named #1 Attraction for Car Lovers in USA Today’s 10 Best Reader’s Choice awards, the Museum of American Speed, located in Lincoln, Neb., is home to over 240,000 square feet of display space over three levels. The museum was formed to present a continuous chronology of automotive Racing Engine and Speed Equipment development and to preserve, interpret and display items significant in racing and automotive history. Founded in 1992 by “Speedy” Bill and Joyce Smith, the collection results from their personal involvement in racing and hot rodding, and their lifelong passion for collecting and preserving racing and automotive history over the past 100 years.

Al Unser Jr. shared this is the first time that the whole Unser Collection will be under one roof.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart for making that happen,” Al Unser Jr said during opening remarks.

“In American history, and really in the history of the world there isn’t another family to match the Unser's combined success in racing. Their ability to produce so many world-class racecar drivers is unmatched. Our new Unser Collection galleries explore the details of what led to this amazing success and chronicles their amazing history. For the first time ever the collections from the Unser Museum and the collection from Bobby Unser are united to create the most comprehensive permanent display of vehicles, racing equipment, a staggering array of awards, art and video. Visitors can experience interactive displays, tour the vault where the most precious and personal artifacts are displayed and see imagery which gives an inspiring glimpse into the people behind the legendary accomplishments,” Matthews added. “From dominating Pikes Peak, USAC Stock Car, IROC and IndyCar championships, 9 Indianapolis 500 wins the Unser Collection spans four generations and over 100 years of motorsports history. The Unser name is one of the greatest names in racing history and the addition of this collection furthers our mission to preserve, interpret and display items significant to the history of American car culture and racing.”

“The board and I were so thrilled to find a home for the Unser Racing Museum,” said Susan Unser. “They will be wonderful stewards for the collection, and I just know Al is happy that the things that he created will be left for everyone to enjoy.”

Other new displays include Pikes Peak, Sam & Alice Hanks, Parnelli Jones, interactive display as well as enhanced designs for motorcycles, sprint cars, land speed and more.

For more information about Speedway Motors Museum of American Speed, museum hours or displays visit MuseumofAmericanSpeed.org.

About Museum of American Speed

The Museum of American Speed is a federally recognized 501 (c) (3) private foundation located in Lincoln, Neb. Founded in 1992 by “Speedy” Bill and Joyce Smith, the Museum of American Speed was formed to present a continuous chronology of automotive Racing Engine and Speed Equipment development and to preserve, interpret and display items significant in racing and automotive history.

