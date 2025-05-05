When racing is in the blood… or bones: the Dr. Keith Brown Collection Auction

Dr. Keith Brown behind the wheel VanDerBrink Auctions

They say that racing gets in your blood, but with Dr. Keith Brown, you could say it was in his bones. Growing up in Estherville, Iowa, Dr. Keith Brown, and his brothers were always racing. It did not matter what it was, scooters, cars, and homemade go-carts. Dr. Keith Brown wanted to race ever since he was 15 years old.

In 1961 Dr. Keith Brown went to Palmer College of Chiropractic and told his dad that he wanted a Triumph TR3 to go to college. Well, he did not get that Triumph TR3, and his dad bought a 1962 Chevrolet Corvette instead. That always bugged him, and he knew that someday he was going to get that car.

Dr. Keith Brown met his wife, Mary, on a blind date in college and after a short courtship they were married. Dr. Keith Brown graduated from Chiropractic College, and they settled in West Union, Iowa, and started his practice. Just like any business starts, sometimes you must sell things to get going. Dr. Brown sold that 1962 Chevrolet Corvette to get his first X-Ray machine for his practice.

Dr. Keith Brown’s practice and family grew. Soon they welcomed Shelly, their daughter. In 1966 Dr. Brown finally got to cure for the racing disease and bought a Formula Vee race car and started fulfilling his racing dream. Now you just do not jump in a race car and expect to compete with the veteran drivers on the track. Dr. Brown attended several race schools and soon was competing in his Formula Vee on tracks in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and around the Midwest. The family would load up the motor home, hook up the trailer, and head to the track. Racing was a family affair with camping and cheering on their racing dad. Shelly remembers that they may have had a successful race, but sometimes the motorhome broke down more than the racecar, and quite often they found themselves on the side of the road.

The weekends were spent traveling around the Midwest racing on tracks from Elkhart to Black Hawk and everywhere in between. They covered countless miles as Dr. Keith Brown took a map, circled all the racetracks, took his finger, and made a bullseye in the center of all the racetracks and there was Onsted, Michigan. Dr. Keith Brown moved his practice and family to be closer to the tracks. Yep, that is right, he moved his practice and family to make it easier to go racing at his favorite tracks. In the 1970’s, Dr. Keith Brown’s practice grew and another child, Scott, another racing kid, was added to the family. Shelly and Scott got in on the action taking driving lessons and going as a racing family to the tracks.

The practice was doing well, and Dr. Keith Brown never forgot about that Triumph TR3 he did not get to drive to college. It was always the thrill of the hunt, and Dr. Keith Brown found the car of his dreams, a 1958 Triumph TR3, and then adding more race cars, classics, and memorabilia were added to the collection. In the 2000’s, his wife Mary was diagnosed with ALS and passed away. Dr. Keith Brown lost his Copilot which led him to quit racing.

Dr. Brown’s daughter Shelly also went to Chiropractic school, collaborated with her father, and took over the practice. Dr. Keith Brown’s nurse at the clinic also lost her husband. They reconnected and not only had a past working relationship, but they also found each other and were married. Together they collected, adding more gas and oil collectibles as well as cars. Dr. Keith Brown and Janet spent years going to cars shows, races and adding to the collection.

Dr. Keith Brown had a profound sense of humor and known for being a great race car driver. Dr. Keith Brown always joked, “He who drives and dies with the most toys, as they say.” Sadly, Dr. Keith Brown fought health issues and passed away. Well, he died just like his saying, He died with all the toys.

Now his family will sell his collection in a live onsite auction at their home in Onsted, Michigan. If you cannot make the auction, online bidding is available. The Dr. Keith Brown collection has something for everyone. The collection boasts several SCCA British race cars including an Elva Mark IV that was part of the Doug Shierson racing history. The dash of the Elva Mark IV was modified for Doug Shierson’s big stature. The Elva was one of the prizes in his collection among other British race cars. There are several other race cars including a Formula Junior race car, and 1966 Lotus Super 7 that he has a picture with Dick Smother’s, who also raced. The Dr. Keith Brown collection also has a 1962 Chevrolet Corvette roadster, like he had in college, several Triumph TR3’s, a rare Lotus Elan S4 roadster, and even bought a 2005 Lotus Elise 2000 that he drove before he passed away.

The Dr. Keith Brown collection has a wonderful assortment of gas and oil memorabilia including pumps, signs, and his favorite DX collectibles.

Photos: VanDerBrink Auctions

The Dr. Keith Brown collection Auction will take place May 17th at 11185 W. U.S. 223, Onstead, Michigan, commencing at 9:30am.

Information, catalog, online bidding, and more can information at www.vanderbrinkauctions.com . Plan now to attend this auction or bid online and add to your collection so you can say you have the most toys like Dr. Keith Brown. See you there!

