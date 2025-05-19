Worldwide Auctioneers’ Spring Enthusiast Auction blossomed record-setting results

1937 Mercedes-Benz 540K Cabriolet B by Sindelfingen from the renowned Passport Collection that sold for $852,000 Worldwide Auctioneers

Auburn, Indiana - Worldwide Auctioneers conducted its biggest ever spring auction at home in Auburn, Indiana, from April 25-26, with three private collections and an eclectic offering of 250 vehicles going under the hammer during this year’s Enthusiast Auction, when 85% of vehicles found new homes. From a beguiling lineup of consignments curated to suit every conceivable automotive passion, notable sales included a powerful and menacing 1937 Mercedes-Benz 540K Cabriolet B by Sindelfingen from the renowned Passport Collection that sold for $852,000, impeccably documented with original data plate and copy of original kommission paper. Also offered as part of the Passport Collection was an exceptional 1995 Ferrari F512 M that brought $428,000, being 1 of just 501 examples produced worldwide.

1995 Ferrari F512 M that brought $428,000, being 1 of just 501 examples produced worldwide. Worldwide Auctioneers

a rare and low-production 1933 REO Speedwagon BN Stakebed offered from the Zimmerman Automobile Driving Museum Collection selling for an astonishing $139,440 after some very energetic bidding. Worldwide Auctioneers

The event delivered on the promise to offer something for every enthusiast, with other notable sales including a comprehensively refurbished, numbers-matching 1967 Aston Martin DB6 Vantage that sold for $307,000. Also selling for $307,000 was an ACD-certified 1937 Cord 812 SC ‘Sportsman’ Cabriolet, 1 of just 64 supercharged examples produced, with an illustrious roster of past owners. Retaining its original Dietrich body and tags, a rare 1935 Packard Twelve Dual Cowl Phaeton, 1 of just 4 examples produced for 1935, brought $268,800, whilst a multiple-award-winning 1969 Plymouth GTX Restomod, a top-shelf custom build from the Passport Collection, realized $190,400. Worldwide is no stranger to setting records, not least this spring in Auburn, with a rare and low-production 1933 REO Speedwagon BN Stakebed offered from the Zimmerman Automobile Driving Museum Collection selling for an astonishing $139,440 after some very energetic bidding. Results and video highlights from the sale are available now at worldwideauctioneers.com

“We are very fortunate to have a staff that is committed to serving our customers at the highest level,” said Rod Egan, Partner and Chief Auctioneer. “A tip of the hat goes to our sales and marketing teams that did a fantastic job making sure all our great cars, including the three notable collections, were seen around the world. That resulted in the highest bidder turnout we have ever had for a spring auction and subsequently the highest dollar volume sold as well.”

Enthusiast Week in Auburn kicked off with the fifth annual Enthusiast Tour, welcoming aficionados back for a quintessentially Midwestern classic driving tour that took in unique and usually inaccessible private collections, specialist automotive stops, distinctive local attractions like the Sweetwater Sound Headquarters in Fort Wayne, and some fine Indiana dining, before rolling right back into Auburn for the Enthusiast Auction itself.

Labor Day Weekend in Auburn is a long-standing tradition in the collector car world and enthusiasts should save the date now for the 55th annual Auburn Auction, Worldwide’s flagship sale, scheduled to run from August 28-30 at the company’s expansive Auburn, Indiana headquarters. Customers are encouraged to consign their cars or collections early as space will fill up quickly. Last year’s event was sold out and this year should be no different. Auction-goers can also look forward to an on-site marketplace of automotive lifestyle vendors, car corral and swap meet, as well as experiencing a host of outstanding participant and spectator events staged as part of the celebrated long-running Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival. Consignments of quality cars and collections can be discussed now with a Worldwide specialist at 1.260.925.6789 or sales@worldwideauctioneers.com.

About Worldwide Auctioneers. Worldwide Auctioneers is a U.S.-based, boutique catalogue auction company that is unique in having principals who are owner auctioneers, wholly invested in seamlessly delivering the optimal result for every client. In addition to the acquisition and sale of classic automobiles at auction, it offers an extensive range of personalized services to the serious collector, including appraisal, collection direction and consultancy, estate planning and asset management. For those seeking to sell a car or collection privately, the company’s private sales division incorporates The Gallery showroom, housed within a 200,000-square-foot, climate-controlled facility at its Auburn headquarters, along with a dedicated memorabilia division. Worldwide’s annual schedule includes the Enthusiast Auction in April in Auburn, Indiana, the Auburn Auction, held over Labor Day Weekend in Indiana, and stand-alone auctions of significant private collections.