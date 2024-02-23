Car Auction Calendar

The Old Cars Weekly Auto Auction Calendar is your guide to the top car auctions across the nation. From the yearly Arizona auction action to sales in your own state.

To submit your old car related event or car auction write to Old Cars Weekly at: 700 E. State St., Iola, WI 54990, c/o Calendar Listings, or send us an email at oldcars@krause.com

MAR

Mar 5-21 ONLINE. David West of Davids4Speeds petroliana, gas, oil, automotive collectibles, and vintage advertising Auction. Baileys Honor Auction Service. www.baileyshonor.com, auction catalog https://www.proxibid.com/asp/Catalog.asp?aid=141043

Mar 10 FL, Amelia Island. RM Sotheby’s Amelia Island. Ritz-Carlton. https://www.rmsothebys.com/

Mar 10 MO, Cape Girardeau. Cape Girardeau Spring Collector Car Auction at Show Me Center. 800-861-7648. www.smithauctionsllc.com

Mar 16-17 MO, Kansas City . Mecum Auctions. Kansas City Convention Center www.Mecum.com or call (262) 275-5050

Mar 16-17 FL, Punta Gorda. Gulf Coast Classic. Premier Auction Group. 844-593-7355, www.classiccar.auction, premierauctiongroup.com

Mar 29-31 AZ, Scottsdale. Spring Auction, Silver Auctions AZ. 602-596-4060. info@silverauctionsaz.com www.silverauctionsaz.com

Mar 31 TN, Nashville. 47th Semi-Annual Music City Classic Collector Car Auction at DAA Murfreesboro. Call George Ebert 615-496-2277 www.southernclassicauctions.co m

APR

Apr 5-7 IA, Davenport. Gone Farmin’ Spring Classic: Mississippi Valley Fair Center. www.Mecum.com or call (262) 275-5050

Apr 5-7 TX, Houston. Mecum Auctions. NRG Arena in Houston, Texas. www.Mecum.com or call (262) 275-5050

Apr 7 CT, Berlin. Automobilia and Literature Auction, Nest Egg Gallery, 758 Four Rod Rd. automobiliaauctions.com, glettieri@cox.net, 860 655 8682

Apr. 19-21 PA, Carlisle. Spring Carlisle Auction. www.carlisleevents.com

Apr 20, WI. Spring Classic Car & Sign Auction. W. Yoder Auction 920-787-5549, cell 920-295-2644. www.wyoderauction.com

Apr 20-21 MS, Branson. 41st Annual Branson Car Auction. Branson Convention Center. www.bransonauction.com, 800-335-3063

Apr 21 TX, Longview, TX. Approx. 295 Cadillac, Dodge, Buick, Collector Cars & Parts at Auction! The Smith Collection. VanDerBrink Auctions 605-201-7005. www.vanderbrinkauctions.com

Apr 28 TN, Louisville.7th Semi-Annual Louisville Spring Classic Collector Car Auction at Clark County Auto Auction. Call George Eber 615-496-2277 www.southernclassicauctions.co m

MAY

May 4-5 TX, Nocona. Vicari Auctions. 504-264-2277, www.vicariauctions.com

May 10-12, IN, Auburn. RM Sotheby’s Auburn Spring. https://www.rmsothebys.com/

May 12 Monaco, Monte Carlo. RM Sotheby’s Monoco. https://www.rmsothebys.com/

May 15-20 IN, Indianapolis. Dana Mecum’s 31st annual Spring Classic. Indiana State Fairgrounds. www.Mecum.com or call (262) 275-5050

JUN

Jun 1-2 NV, Las Vegas. June Motorcycle auction South Point Hotel & Casino. www.Mecum.com or call (262) 275-5050

Jun 1-3 OK, Norman. Wheeler Auctions. Embassy Suites by Hilton Norman Hotel & Convention Center. WheelerAuctionGroup.com, 573-431-8022, Info@WheelerAuctionGrooup.com

Jun 8-9 CO, Denver. Mecum Auctions. Colorado Convention Center. www.Mecum.com or call (262) 275-5050

June 9 SD, Mansfield. THE RIETZ MOPAR COLLECTION AUCTION – COLLECTOR CARS , GUNS & PARTS. VanDerBrink Auctions 507-673-2517 605-201-7005. yvette@vanderbrinkauctions.com www.vanderbrinkauctions.com

Jun 16 PA, Carlisle. Carlisle Auctions Summer Sale. Carlisle Expo Center. www.CarlisleAuctions.com.

June 16 KS, Basehor. COLLECTOR CARS, PARTS, MEMORABILIA & MORE – THE RON CLEMENS COLLECTION. VanDerBrink Auctions 507-673-2517 605-201-7005. yvette@vanderbrinkauctions.com www.vanderbrinkauctions.com

Jun 22-23 OR, Portland . Mecum Auctions. Portland Expo Center. www.Mecum.com or call (262) 275-5050

JUL

Jul 13-14 MO, Cape Girardeau. Cape Girardeau Summer Collector Car Auction at Show Me Center. 800-861-7648. www.smithauctionsllc.com

Jul 13-14 TX, North of Dallas.The Allen Texas Classic Car Show & Auction. Premier Auction Group. 844-593-7355, www.classiccar.auction, premierauctiongroup.com

Jul 14 LA, New Orleans. Vicari Auctions. 504-264-2277, www.vicariauctions.com

Jul 21 MI, Midland. Classic Car Auction Michigan Antique Festival at the Midland County Fairgrounds. http:// miantiquefestival.com/ 989-687-9001

July 21 IA, Griswold. The Rush Collection – Ford Collector Vehicles & Memorabilia. VanDerBrink Auctions 507-673-2517 605-201-7005. yvette@vanderbrinkauctions.com www.vanderbrinkauctions.com

AUG

Aug 2-4 PA, Harrisburg . Mecum Auctions. Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex. www.Mecum.com or call (262) 275-5050

Aug 23-25 CA, Monterey. The Daytime Auction. Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel and Spa – Del Monte Golf Course. www.Mecum.com or call (262) 275-5050

Aug 24-25 CA, Monterey. RM Sotheby’s Monterey. https://www.rmsothebys.com/

August 25 MI, Vicksburg. The Michigan Muscle Car & Parts Collection – Tom Brown Collection. VanDerBrink Auctions 507-673-2517 605-201-7005. yvette@vanderbrinkauctions.com www.vanderbrinkauctions.com

Aug 30 – Sep 2 IN, Auburn. RM Sotheby’s Auburn Fall. https://www.rmsothebys.com/

SEP

Sep 6-8 KY, Louisville. Mecum Auctions. Kentucky Exposition Center. www.Mecum.com or call (262) 275-5050

Sep 22 MO, Springfield. Fall Collector Car Auction at Ozark Empire Fairground. 800-861-7648. www.smithauctionsllc.com

