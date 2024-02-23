Car Auction Calendar

The Old Cars Weekly Auto Auction Calendar is your guide to the top car auctions across the nation. From the yearly Arizona auction action to sales in your own state.
MAR
Mar 5-21 ONLINE. David West of Davids4Speeds petroliana, gas, oil, automotive collectibles, and vintage advertising Auction. Baileys Honor Auction Service. www.baileyshonor.com, auction catalog https://www.proxibid.com/asp/Catalog.asp?aid=141043
Mar 10 FL, Amelia Island. RM Sotheby’s Amelia Island. Ritz-Carlton. https://www.rmsothebys.com/
Mar 10 MO, Cape Girardeau. Cape Girardeau Spring Collector Car Auction at Show Me Center. 800-861-7648. www.smithauctionsllc.com
Mar 16-17 MO, Kansas City . Mecum Auctions. Kansas City Convention Center www.Mecum.com or call (262) 275-5050
Mar 16-17 FL, Punta Gorda. Gulf Coast Classic. Premier Auction Group. 844-593-7355, www.classiccar.auction, premierauctiongroup.com
Mar 29-31 AZ, Scottsdale. Spring Auction, Silver Auctions AZ. 602-596-4060. info@silverauctionsaz.com www.silverauctionsaz.com
Mar 31 TN, Nashville. 47th Semi-Annual Music City Classic Collector Car Auction at DAA Murfreesboro. Call George Ebert 615-496-2277 www.southernclassicauctions.co
APR
Apr 5-7 IA, Davenport. Gone Farmin’ Spring Classic: Mississippi Valley Fair Center. www.Mecum.com or call (262) 275-5050
Apr 5-7 TX, Houston. Mecum Auctions. NRG Arena in Houston, Texas. www.Mecum.com or call (262) 275-5050
Apr 7 CT, Berlin. Automobilia and Literature Auction, Nest Egg Gallery, 758 Four Rod Rd. automobiliaauctions.com, glettieri@cox.net, 860 655 8682
Apr. 19-21 PA, Carlisle. Spring Carlisle Auction. www.carlisleevents.com
Apr 20, WI. Spring Classic Car & Sign Auction. W. Yoder Auction 920-787-5549, cell 920-295-2644. www.wyoderauction.com
Apr 20-21 MS, Branson. 41st Annual Branson Car Auction. Branson Convention Center. www.bransonauction.com, 800-335-3063
Apr 21 TX, Longview, TX. Approx. 295 Cadillac, Dodge, Buick, Collector Cars & Parts at Auction! The Smith Collection. VanDerBrink Auctions 605-201-7005. www.vanderbrinkauctions.com
Apr 28 TN, Louisville.7th Semi-Annual Louisville Spring Classic Collector Car Auction at Clark County Auto Auction. Call George Eber 615-496-2277 www.southernclassicauctions.co
MAY
May 4-5 TX, Nocona. Vicari Auctions. 504-264-2277, www.vicariauctions.com
May 10-12, IN, Auburn. RM Sotheby’s Auburn Spring. https://www.rmsothebys.com/
May 12 Monaco, Monte Carlo. RM Sotheby’s Monoco. https://www.rmsothebys.com/
May 15-20 IN, Indianapolis. Dana Mecum’s 31st annual Spring Classic. Indiana State Fairgrounds. www.Mecum.com or call (262) 275-5050
JUN
Jun 1-2 NV, Las Vegas. June Motorcycle auction South Point Hotel & Casino. www.Mecum.com or call (262) 275-5050
Jun 1-3 OK, Norman. Wheeler Auctions. Embassy Suites by Hilton Norman Hotel & Convention Center. WheelerAuctionGroup.com, 573-431-8022, Info@WheelerAuctionGrooup.com
Jun 8-9 CO, Denver. Mecum Auctions. Colorado Convention Center. www.Mecum.com or call (262) 275-5050
June 9 SD, Mansfield. THE RIETZ MOPAR COLLECTION AUCTION – COLLECTOR CARS , GUNS & PARTS. VanDerBrink Auctions 507-673-2517 605-201-7005. yvette@vanderbrinkauctions.com www.vanderbrinkauctions.com
Jun 16 PA, Carlisle. Carlisle Auctions Summer Sale. Carlisle Expo Center. www.CarlisleAuctions.com.
June 16 KS, Basehor. COLLECTOR CARS, PARTS, MEMORABILIA & MORE – THE RON CLEMENS COLLECTION. VanDerBrink Auctions 507-673-2517 605-201-7005. yvette@vanderbrinkauctions.com www.vanderbrinkauctions.com
Jun 22-23 OR, Portland . Mecum Auctions. Portland Expo Center. www.Mecum.com or call (262) 275-5050
JUL
Jul 13-14 MO, Cape Girardeau. Cape Girardeau Summer Collector Car Auction at Show Me Center. 800-861-7648. www.smithauctionsllc.com
Jul 13-14 TX, North of Dallas.The Allen Texas Classic Car Show & Auction. Premier Auction Group. 844-593-7355, www.classiccar.auction, premierauctiongroup.com
Jul 14 LA, New Orleans. Vicari Auctions. 504-264-2277, www.vicariauctions.com
Jul 21 MI, Midland. Classic Car Auction Michigan Antique Festival at the Midland County Fairgrounds. http://
July 21 IA, Griswold. The Rush Collection – Ford Collector Vehicles & Memorabilia. VanDerBrink Auctions 507-673-2517 605-201-7005. yvette@vanderbrinkauctions.com www.vanderbrinkauctions.com
AUG
Aug 2-4 PA, Harrisburg . Mecum Auctions. Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex. www.Mecum.com or call (262) 275-5050
Aug 23-25 CA, Monterey. The Daytime Auction. Hyatt Regency Monterey Hotel and Spa – Del Monte Golf Course. www.Mecum.com or call (262) 275-5050
Aug 24-25 CA, Monterey. RM Sotheby’s Monterey. https://www.rmsothebys.com/
August 25 MI, Vicksburg. The Michigan Muscle Car & Parts Collection – Tom Brown Collection. VanDerBrink Auctions 507-673-2517 605-201-7005. yvette@vanderbrinkauctions.com www.vanderbrinkauctions.com
Aug 30 – Sep 2 IN, Auburn. RM Sotheby’s Auburn Fall. https://www.rmsothebys.com/
SEP
Sep 6-8 KY, Louisville. Mecum Auctions. Kentucky Exposition Center. www.Mecum.com or call (262) 275-5050
Sep 22 MO, Springfield. Fall Collector Car Auction at Ozark Empire Fairground. 800-861-7648. www.smithauctionsllc.com
OCT 2018
Oct 3-6, 2018 TX, Dallas. Mecum Auctions. Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center. www.Mecum.com or call (262) 275-5050
Oct 4-6 MS, Biloxi. Vicari Auctions. 504-264-2277, www.vicariauctions.com
Oct 4-6 FL, Lakleand. Carlisle Auctions. www.carlisleevents.com/carlisle-events/default.aspx
Oct 11-12, 2018 PA, Hershey. RM Sotheby’s Hershey. https://www.rmsothebys.com/
Oct 25-27, 2018 IL, Chicago. Mecum Auctions. Schaumburg Convention Center www.Mecum.com or call (262) 275-5050
NOV 2018
Nov 3 KY, Paduacah. Paducah Fall Collector Car Auction at Expo Center. 800-861-7648. www.smithauctionsllc.com
Nov 8-10, 2018 IA, Davenport. Gone Farmin’ Iowa Premier. Mississippi Valley Fair Center. www.Mecum.com or call (262) 275-5050
Nov 9-10 FL, Lakleand. Carlisle Auctions. www.carlisleevents.com/carlisle-events/default.aspx
Feb 23-24 FL, Lakleand. Carlisle Auctions. www.carlisleevents.com/carlisle-events/default.aspx
Nov 15-17, 2018, NV, Las Vegas. Mecum Auctions. Las Vegas Convention Center. www.Mecum.com or call (262) 275-5050
DEC 2018
Dec 6-8, 2018 MO, Kansas City. Mecum Auctions. Kansas City Convention Centerwww.Mecum.com or call (262) 275-5050