The Buick Club of America is planning a roundup of historic Buick station wagons this July 19-21, 2018, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, at the Buick Club of America (BCA) Heartland Regional show. To commemorate the arrival of the 2018 Buick Regal TourX, the first Buick wagon in 22 years, the...
(AUBURN) – There will be a FREE presentation at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum Sunday, March 11 at 2:00 pm for the 3rd installment of the Dynamic Designer series titled “Coachbuilders.” Coachbuilding, as the manufacturing of bodies for passenger vehicles, was at its peak in the Classic Era of the 1930s. Most ultra-luxury...
The 2018 Palos Verdes Concours d’Elegance show will take place on September 30th. Last year’s Concours was the first for the venue at Zamperini Field in Torrance. It was a great success with vintage aircraft being displayed alongside 200 classic and special interest automobiles. This will be the 25th Concours, and...
Join the Automobile Driving Museum for the last installment of their “Shop Talk” series. The final conversation will be led by Phil Skinner. The Current Status of the Collector Car Market March 10, 2018 11:30am-1:00pm The final talk in our SHOP TALK SERIES. Automobile Driving Museum 610 Airport Street El Segundo, CA...
Amelia Island, FL – Even in the best case scenario, the forecast for Sunday’s scheduled Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance includes rain and lots of it. With a strong chance of heavy precipitation forecast for Sunday and a sunshine-filled Saturday in the mix, The Amelia Concours team has moved Sunday’s award-winning Concours to Saturday. The Concours show will now coincide with Saturday’s Cars &...
BOCA RATON, FL – The 12th Annual Boca Raton Concours d’Elegance presented by Mercedes-Benz and AutoNation featured 300 collector cars and motorcycles and has raised over $10 million to date for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County. Hosted for the 12th consecutive year at the Boca Raton Resort &...
“He’s the Salvador Dali of the movement — a surrealist in his designs, a showman by temperament, a prankster . . . “ Tom Wolfe on Ed “Big Daddy” Roth in The Kandy-Kolored Tangerine-Flake Streamline Baby. 1963. It’s a small class; just eight cars. But the 23rd annual Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance’s Cars of...
Auburn, IN. – Worldwide Auctioneers has confirmed that its 17th annual Texas auction will include a No Reserve collection of motorcars, expertly assembled over many years by well-known Texas collector and franchised dealer, Eugene Knies. The Collection of Pamela and Eugene Knies comprises 78 cars, featuring high line exotics and a myriad...
Boyertown, PA – The Boyertown Museum of Historic Vehicles announced the return of Hoods Up Weekend in 2018. Typically, the hoods on the cars and trucks on display in the Boyertown Museum gallery are left closed and the engines hidden. For Saturday and Sunday, March 10 & 11, during regular operating hours...
CARLISLE, PA – 2018 marks yet another promising year for classic and collector car enthusiast as Spring Carlisle launches the Carlisle Events “home” based schedule. While the Carlisle team is two events in by the time Spring Carlisle rolls around (April 18-22, 2018), it’s this first home event that really...