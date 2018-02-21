By Yvette VanDerBrink They say everything is bigger in Texas, and this is true for Rick Smith and his love of Cadillacs. Since he was 14 years old he has loved old cars. A 1935 Ford coupe was his first car. That 5-window coupe led him on many adventures. He eventually...
Extinct Duesenberg coupe brought back from beyond Just six coupes were originally built on the Duesenberg Model J chassis and until last December, just three were left in existence. Now the tally is back up to four. The number of coupes didn’t rise through the magic of a time machine...
By Yvette VenDerBrinkThey say the most expensive hobby starts with 98 cents, such is the case playing with Hot Wheels cars. Alan, like most of us, was taken in by the vibrant colors and the fun playing with them in the dirt. He couldn’t wait until he could have a a...
Every week at OCW we put together stories about cars and the special relationships they have in people’s lives. Laying out a story about a son who found his dad’s Camaro after many years and owners [look to OCW’s February 22nd] it got me thinking about how cars have affected me....
While house cleaning during the Christmas break, we found a packet of photographs from 2008 showing a salvage yard located in Arkdale, Wisconsin. The limited information with the photos led us to believe the salvage yard was probably Roller’s Auto Salvage, and a cursory internet search gave us a phone number...
By Yvette VanDerBrink Ah, there’s nothing like Old Car Smell in the morning. Today was one of those days. I was so excited; it’s what I love and what I do. I’m working with a MoPar horde in South Dakota- The Alan Rietz Estate Collection. To your normal gal, the idea...
Instead of sharing your Old Cars with a friend, gift them a subscription of their own this holiday season. Then you can share your read issues with a different friend! Old Cars is the highest-frequency publication for die-hard vintage car and truck lovers. Issues include stories on hobby favorites and rarities...
Enjoy the cars of fellow Old Cars readers all 12 months of 2018 with the annual Old Cars Reader Rides Calendar. The wall calendar features some of the most eye-catching machines imaginable, owned by readers and presented in all their glory. This full-color calendar has become an institution for thousands of...
Fans of the “White Triangle” can enjoy their favorite cars 365 days a year with a calendar produced to benefit several Hudson-Essex-Terraplane-related organizations, including the club, the historical society and the museum at the Ypsilanti Automotive Heritage Museum. This year’s glossy and full-color calendar features period images of Hudsons, Essexes and...
Brooklin has a winner with its 1:43 scale Tucker 48 models and is offering them in a rainbow of five colors, the latest is this green version (BRK.222B), a perfect color for the holidays. This is actually Brooklin’s second 1:43 Tucker 48 model. The original Brooklin Tuckers lacked the accurate proportions...