Car Blogs

Old Cars Weekly’s car blogs provide an insider’s look at collecting and maintaining classic cars. Get involved with the classic car enthusiast communities surrounding these car blogs: Tire Tracks featuring new blogger and editor Mike Eppinger, Under the Hood with Angelo Van Bogart, Gunner’s Garage with John Gunnell, A Note from the Li’l Nordstrom’s Gal with Yvette VanDerBrink, and Salvage Yard Ron with Ron Kowalke.

Leno Rebuilds Duesenberg Model J LaGrande Coupe

Extinct Duesenberg coupe brought back from beyond   Just six coupes were originally built on the Duesenberg Model J chassis and until last December, just three were left in existence. Now the tally is back up to four. The number of coupes didn’t rise through the magic of a time machine...

MoPar or No Car!…The Alan Rietz Collection

By Yvette VenDerBrinkThey say the most expensive hobby starts with 98 cents, such is the case playing with Hot Wheels cars. Alan, like most of us, was taken in by the vibrant colors and the fun playing with them in the dirt. He couldn’t wait until he could have a a...

Where did it all begin?

Every week at OCW we put together stories about cars and the special relationships they have in people’s lives. Laying out a story about a son who found his dad’s Camaro after many years and owners [look to OCW’s February 22nd] it got me thinking about how cars have affected me....

Scenes from a long-gone salvage yard

While house cleaning during the Christmas break, we found a packet of photographs from 2008 showing a salvage yard located in Arkdale, Wisconsin. The limited information with the photos led us to believe the salvage yard was probably Roller’s Auto Salvage, and a cursory internet search gave us a phone number...

Nothing like the smell of old cars in the morning!

By Yvette VanDerBrink Ah, there’s nothing like Old Car Smell in the morning. Today was one of those days. I was so excited; it’s what I love and what I do. I’m working with a MoPar horde in South Dakota- The Alan Rietz Estate Collection. To your normal gal, the idea...

Holiday Gift Idea: An Old Cars Weekly Subscription

Instead of sharing your Old Cars with a friend, gift them a subscription of their own this holiday season. Then you can share your read issues with a different friend! Old Cars is the highest-frequency publication for die-hard vintage car and truck lovers. Issues include stories on hobby favorites and rarities...

Holiday Gift Idea: 2018 Old Cars Reader Rides Calendar

Enjoy the cars of fellow Old Cars readers all 12 months of 2018 with the annual Old Cars Reader Rides Calendar. The wall calendar features some of the most eye-catching machines imaginable, owned by readers and presented in all their glory. This full-color calendar has become an institution for thousands of...

Holiday Gift Idea: Hudson-Essex-Terraplane 2018 Calendar

Fans of the “White Triangle” can enjoy their favorite cars 365 days a year with a calendar produced to benefit several Hudson-Essex-Terraplane-related organizations, including the club, the historical society and the museum at the Ypsilanti Automotive Heritage Museum. This year’s glossy and full-color calendar features period images of Hudsons, Essexes and...

New Model: Brooklin 1948 Tucker in Green

Brooklin has a winner with its 1:43 scale Tucker 48 models and is offering them in a rainbow of five colors, the latest is this green version (BRK.222B), a perfect color for the holidays. This is actually Brooklin’s second 1:43 Tucker 48 model. The original Brooklin Tuckers lacked the accurate proportions...