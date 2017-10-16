The final day of the Yellowstone Trail Tour – Day 7

Rain, rain go away

Saturday was Day 7 of the Yellowstone Trail Tour and had us dealing with rain all day. The rain was pretty light in Hartford in the morning, got worse in Hales Corners at noon and was pretty heavy in Kenosha late in the day. The 1917 Oakland is going to be a little waterlogged, although that big “convertible” top was doing a pretty good job keeping most of the interior dry.

We had starting problems in Hartford and we decided to tow the car in the Milwaukee area. In Hales Corners, we stopped at a historic old tavern that had recently been moved 30 ft. because of a road-widening project. The local Lions Club members turned out and gave us a nice donation for the camp in Rosholt. Bob Hanson of WPAK Radio 1AM 106.9 caught up with us for the end of the tour. His cousin from Kenosha came along to guide us through the area.

After leaving Hales Corners, we headed the Oakland towards Kenosha. There we ended the tour at Gateway Classics, a giant collector-car dealership. I took some photos for an article about Gateway, while the rest of the team looked over the more than 100 cars for sale at Gateway Classics.

It looks like we’ll also be towing the car home in the rain tomorrow. I’ll bet the Oakland will be happy to return to her normal berth in Gunners Great Garage’s Waupaca location. Time for some shuteye!