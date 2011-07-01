Cruise Calendar



YEAR ROUND

Friday Nights CA, Northridge. Cruise Night. Bob’s Big Boy – 8876 Corbin Ave. 4pm

Sundays CA, Northridge. Classic Cars & Coffee. Suppressing Shopping Center – 19500 Plummer Street. 6-10am. https://www.facebook.com/SoCalcrScene, https://www.facebook.com/groups/CarsCoffeeBagels, carscoffeebagels@yahoo.com

Last Saturday of the month CA, Winnetka. Cupid’s Cruise. 20030 Vanowen St. 4-8pm. WEB SITE: http://www.cupidshotdogs.net, cupidshotdogs@gmail.com, cupidshotdogs@gmail.com

Thursday mornings CA, Chatsworth. Earl’s Coffee Cruise. 20429 Devonshire St. 8-10am. https://www.facebook.com/Earls-Donuts-109491522422562, (818) 341-2869

Sundays (Weather Permitting) CA, Northridge. Classic Cars & Coffee. Supering Shopping Center – 195000 Plummer Street. 6-10am. www.facebook.com/SoCaleruScene, carsandcoffeebagels@yahoo.com

Tuesdays CA, Granada Hills. Granada Hills Cruiz-In. Park between Baskin Robins & Carl’s Jr. 6pm

3rd Tuesday of the month CA, Yucca Valley. Route 62 Cruisers Cruise-in. Firehouse Subs – 58709 Palms Hwy. Ste. F. 5:30 pm

1st Sunday of each month CA, Malibu. Cars & Coffee Cruise-In. Trances County Market. 7-10am

FL Ft. Myers. Every Monday: Larry’s Cruise-In. U.S. 41N. 4pm. – 7pm. Contact 239-995-3999 www.shellfactory.com

FL, Fort Meyers. Every Monday: Applebee’s Cruise-In.15151 North Cleveland Ave. 4pm. – 7pm.

FL, Englewood. First Saturday of each month: Cruise-In Dearborn. Downtown Englewood. 4pm. – 8pm. Contact tom Brooks 941-815-6204

FL, Miramar. First Sunday of the month: Miramar Outlets Car Cruise-Ins. Lakeside at Miramar Outlets. 11am. – 3pm info: 239-948-3766 Miramaroutlets.com

IN, Noblesville. Every Saturday night. Courthouse Square. 4:30pm to 8:30pm. Hosted by Central Indiana Vintage Vehicles. Dave Shank 317-674-8045, Larry Grabb 317-710-2585. www.civv.club.com.

MD, Laytonsville. Friday Evenings (Year Round Cruise-in): Laytonsville Cruise-In Members meet in Italian resturant during poor weather conditions. 6840 Olney-Laytonsville Road, Laytonsville, MD 20882. 5 to 8 pm. www.cruisein.us or email inex01@verizon.net

MD, Rockville. Sunday Mornings (Year Round Cruise-in): Shady Grove Cruise-in. 16705 Crabbs Branch Road, Rockville, MD 20855. 9am – 1pm. www.cruisein.us or email inex01@verizon.net

MD, Potomac. Sunday Mornings (Year Round Cruise-in): Potomac Cafe Racers Cruise-In. 10220 River Road, Potomac, MD 20854. 10am – noon. www.cruisein.us or email inex01@verizon.net

Last Saturday of the month at Gateway Classic Cars locations. Drive your daily driver in the winter to hang out for breakfast/coffee. 9am – noon. Gatewayclassiccars.com

JANUARY

Winter event runs “November 4th – March 19th Saturday Mornings: Cars N Coffee Olney. MD, Olney. 3425 Emory Church Road, Olney, MD 20832. 8-10am. www.cruisein.us or email inex01@verizon.net

Jan 20 FL, Fort Meade. Florida Flywheelers Antique Engine Club, Inc. Car Cruise. 7000 Avon Park Cut Off Road. 9am-4pm. FREE admission. 863 285 9121, www.floridaflywheelers.org

FEB

MAR

3rd Saturday of Month Mar-Oct GA, Villa Rica. Golden City Cruisers Cruise. at the Mill. 5-8pam. Admission FREE. www.goldencitycruisers.com

Mar 10 CA, Chatsworth. Saturday Social. 9525 De Soto Ave. 8-11am. http://www.calcarcover.com, (818) 998-2100 ~or~ (800) 423-5525

APR

Apr 4 – Oct 31 Wednesdays MD, Marlboro. Hump Day Car Meet/Cruise-In. Marlboro Square Advance Auto Parts – 5775 Crain Hwy. 5-9pm. Van 301-873-6413, Leroy 240-210-3963, David 240-416-4974

Apr – Oct First Friday CA, Fresno. 2018 Rods on the Bluff. Park Place Shopping Center (Palm & Nees) 7775-7785. 5:30-8:30pm.Cost: $5 if HRC logo sticker is visible, $10 without HRC logo sticker. Contact: Anthony Granata, info@hotrodcoalition.com, 559-825-6808, www.hotrodcoalition.com/rods-on-the-bluff/

Apr 10 – Oct Tuesdays. Bolton Street Tavern Cruise Night. Bolton Street Tavern – 587 Bolton Street. 5-8pm. partnership with Push Rods Car Club. Food will be served outside, no alcohol in parking lot. Jim Grillo pushrods29@verizon.net

First Saturday of Month. Apr-Oct. PA, Harrisburg. Capitol City Cruisers Monthly Cruise. 1031 Eisenhower Blvd. 4-7pm. Registration FREE. Charlie Roberts 717-805-1650, 717-579-5440

Apr 28 CA, Chatsworth. Saturday Social. 9525 De Soto Ave. 8-11am. http://www.calcarcover.com, (818) 998-2100 ~or~ (800) 423-5525

MAY

May 5 – Sep 11 Tuesdays. OH, Austintown. Mahoning Valley Olde Car Club, Inc. Tuesday Car Cruise. Austintown Senior Center/ -112 Westchester Drive. 5-8 pm. Registration $3. Rich Posivak 330-792-6807, r.posivak@aol.com

Mid May – Mid Nov Saturdays IN, Noblesville. Every Saturday Night Cruise-In 2018. Noblesville’s Historic Courthouse Square. 4:30-8:30pm. Dave Shank 317-674-8045, davesr@trianglesalesusa.com

May 26 CA, Chatsworth. Saturday Social. 9525 De Soto Ave. 8-11am. http://www.calcarcover.com, (818) 998-2100 ~or~ (800) 423-5525

JUN

Jun 8-13 MI, Davison (start). Mighty Mac & Back Tour 2018. Tour of cities in Central and Northern Michigan. Register before late April $45 for driver and one passenger, after $55. www.backtothebricks.org, Pete Cimbala (810) 241-8593 , corvairkid1963@lentel.com

JUL

Jul 14 CA, Chatsworth. Saturday Social. 9525 De Soto Ave. 8-11am. http://www.calcarcover.com, (818) 998-2100 ~or~ (800) 423-5525

AUG

SEP

Sep 8 CA, Chatsworth. Saturday Social. 9525 De Soto Ave. 8-11am. http://www.calcarcover.com, (818) 998-2100 ~or~ (800) 423-5525

Sep 18 IN, Angola. 6th Annual cruise-in to historic downtown Angola. located at the intersection of U.S. Hwy 20 and Old U.S. 27 which is closed to thru traffic for the event. 5pm-8pm. Registration and parking start at 4pm. Maria 260-624-2698, downtown@angolain.org, http://bit.ly/2DySJE3

OCT

Oct 20 CA, Chatsworth. Saturday Social. 9525 De Soto Ave. 8-11am. http://www.calcarcover.com, (818) 998-2100 ~or~ (800) 423-5525

NOV

DEC

