2017 Chrysler Nationals recap

CARLISLE, PA – Once more MoPar fanatics descended on the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds July 14-16, 2017. Cars and people came from around the world to enjoy a showfield laced with history, unique displays and camaraderie.

The three-day event turned into four this year with the MoPar Rebellion kick-off party on Thursday evening. This party, held at the neighboring Carlisle Expo Center featured a few hundred pieces of automotive history and offered the perfect transition into day 1 of show weekend. Displays included: a display dedicated Panther Pink/FM3 paint scheme, 100-years of Dodge/Ram trucks, survivor cars, 50 years of the RO/WO Super Stocks, the RT, Dodge Viper, GTX. All this plus a first hand look a the Dodge Demon rounded out the day.

Dukes of Hazzard star Tom Wopat (Luke Duke) signed autographs for fans, while industry legends such as Herb McCandless, the Ramchargers and the Golden Commandos signed autographs and “talked shop” all day long. Dodge also entertained showgoers with their drag and drift thrill rides. Saturday wrapped up with over 2 hours of stage excitement, including a burnout contest, marriage proposal, Daisy Duke contest, Demon walkarounds and even a special award presented to one passionate car owner via the Historic Vehicle Society. The annual MoPar Hall of Fame also took place Saturday evening, with a wide array of industry icons being inducted.

Sunday saw the 50,000+ guests and nearly 2,700 show cars.

In addition to the amazing array of classics and modern muscle at the fairgrounds, just across the way at the Carlisle Expo Center was something new, something fresh; the Carlisle Hurst Nationals. Nearly 200 Hurst-branded machines took center stage, including some rare barn finds, prototypes and more. Hurst weekend also included guests special to the brand, including Bob Riggle, Dennis Kirban, Bill Campbell and Don Glover just to name a few.

Next year’s all-MoPar show returns July 13, 2018 and includes the second annual Hurst Nationals. Get tickets now and learn more at www.CarlisleEvents.com.

