2017 New England Concours award winners

The New England Concours d’ Elegance released the full list of winning entries for its 2017 event which happened June 17-18 at Mohegan Sun Casino, Uncasville, Conn.

Please see photos at Newenglandconcours.org.

“We had a phenomenal group of cars this year and in spite of the weather being bad on Saturday washing out the cruise-in, Sunday improved and was a huge success with virtually every aspect of the show.” said John Lyons, the event chairman. “I was glad that I only had to choose one award to give as the quality and caliber of the cars was excellent and the judges job was a hard one.”

The first major award of the weekend was the Hero of the Hobby award and it was presented at the Speed Soiree Dinner on Saturday, June 17th to the Audrain Museum, Nick Schorsch and David DeMuzio for their incredible commitment to Newport’s cultural automotive history and their educational and outreach efforts by the museum.

The Hero of the Hobby™ award is awarded each year to a collector or organization which promotes cultural diversity and educational outreach for younger generations within the car hobby. This year’s recipient received a trophy and had several cars invited to a special display at the concours.

On Sunday, the awards were as follows:

Best-in-show went to Al and Barbara Mason and their incredibly rare 1928 Auburn 8-115 Speedster.

The Chairman’s Award went to Scuderia N.E and their freshly restored 1956 Alloy skinned 300 SL ‘Gullwing’ Coupe, the last one built of only 29 ever produced.

The Chief Judge’s Award which was presented by Ken Gross went to the 1939 Graham Model 97 ‘sharknose’ owned by Dennis Cusack.

The title sponsor Barrett-Jackson Award was presented by Craig Jackson to Kenneth Lisk and his 1971 Buick GSX that was restored to perfection.

Finally, the People’s Choice Award went to a 1959 Ford Skyliner Convertible owned by Frank Donor.

There were special awards as well including an award for the longest distance driven given to an amazing original and two-owner from new 1933 8-101A Sedan driven down to the show by its owner Tom Becker from his home in a suburb of Utica, NY.

The final special award was given to George Lyons who displayed his historic 1963 Watson Indy race car.

The full list of awards can be found below.

Class 3 Liter MB

1958 300SL Roadster Rick & Jane Nowak 1971 280 SE 4.5 Henry Coelho

Jaguar

1977 XJ53C Coupe Vlad Prutsky 1968 XKE Coupe Dean Cusano

Unique American

1903 Marble Swift Model C Runabout SR Plaster 1910 Oakland Model 24 Roadster Keith Bailey

English

1953 Rolls Royce Silver Dawn Saloon Robert Jefferson 1959 Austin Healey 1006 BN-6 Craig Hess

Aston Martin

1961 AM DB4 Saloon John Buonnano 1967 AM DB6 Saloon Tom Brigioota

American Postwar

1960 Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz Conv. Joseph O’Connell 1960 Chevrolet Impala Conv. Ruth Weinmann

Volkswagon

1954 VW Microbus Gene Langan 1961 VW Sunroof Beetle Ray Millette

Porsche

1955 Porsche 356 Continental Cabriolet Ned Gorsky 1966 Porsche 911 Coupe John Schiavone

A/C/D Class Section 1

1930 Duesenberg Cabriolet Audrain Museum 1929 Auburn 8-120 Model J Towncar Neil Horvick

A/C/D Class Section 2

1936 Auburn 852 SC Speedster Audrain Museum 1934 Auburn 850Y Phaeton Todd Rozon

European Post war

1947 Talbot T-26 Drophead SR Plaster 1955 Arnolt Bristol Bolide Walter Scott

Corvette

1963 Chevrolet Corvette S/W GT Motorcar Collection 1959 Corvette Patrick McPherson

Ford Post war

1950 Ford Deluxe Club Coupe Ron Mele 1956 Lincoln MK II Naif Makol

Prewar American

1934 Ford V8 Cabriolet Ronald & Joan Liska 1940 Buick 40-46 Business Coupe Harvey Moran

American Muscle