2017 New England Concours award winners

The New England Concours d’ Elegance released the full list of winning entries for its 2017 event which happened June 17-18 at Mohegan Sun Casino, Uncasville, Conn.

Please see photos at Newenglandconcours.org.

“We had a phenomenal group of cars this year and in spite of the weather being bad on Saturday washing out the cruise-in, Sunday improved and was a huge success with virtually every aspect of the show.” said John Lyons, the event chairman. “I was glad that I only had to choose one award to give as the quality and caliber of the cars was excellent and the judges job was a hard one.”

The first major award of the weekend was the Hero of the Hobby award and it was presented at the Speed Soiree Dinner on Saturday, June 17th to the Audrain Museum, Nick Schorsch and David DeMuzio for their incredible commitment to Newport’s cultural automotive history and their educational and outreach efforts by the museum.

The Hero of the Hobby™ award is awarded each year to a collector or organization which promotes cultural diversity and educational outreach for younger generations within the car hobby. This year’s recipient received a trophy and had several cars invited to a special display at the concours.

On Sunday, the awards were as follows:

Best-in-show went to Al and Barbara Mason and their incredibly rare 1928 Auburn 8-115 Speedster.

The Chairman’s Award went to Scuderia N.E and their freshly restored 1956 Alloy skinned 300 SL ‘Gullwing’ Coupe, the last one built of only 29 ever produced.

The Chief Judge’s Award which was presented by Ken Gross went to the 1939 Graham Model 97 ‘sharknose’ owned by Dennis Cusack.

The title sponsor Barrett-Jackson Award was presented by Craig Jackson to Kenneth Lisk and his 1971 Buick GSX that was restored to perfection.

Finally, the People’s Choice Award went to a 1959 Ford Skyliner Convertible owned by Frank Donor.

There were special awards as well including an award for the longest distance driven given to an amazing original and two-owner from new 1933 8-101A Sedan driven down to the show by its owner Tom Becker from his home in a suburb of Utica, NY.

The final special award was given to George Lyons who displayed his historic 1963 Watson Indy race car.

The full list of awards can be found below.

Class 3 Liter MB

  1. 1958 300SL Roadster  Rick & Jane Nowak
  2. 1971 280 SE 4.5  Henry Coelho

Jaguar

  1. 1977 XJ53C Coupe  Vlad Prutsky
  2. 1968 XKE Coupe Dean Cusano

Unique American

  1. 1903 Marble Swift Model C Runabout  SR Plaster
  2. 1910 Oakland Model 24 Roadster Keith Bailey

English

  1. 1953 Rolls Royce Silver Dawn Saloon  Robert Jefferson
  2. 1959 Austin Healey 1006 BN-6  Craig Hess

Aston Martin

  1. 1961 AM DB4 Saloon  John Buonnano
  2. 1967 AM DB6 Saloon  Tom Brigioota

American Postwar

  1. 1960 Cadillac Eldorado Biarritz Conv.  Joseph O’Connell
  2. 1960 Chevrolet Impala Conv. Ruth Weinmann

Volkswagon

  1. 1954 VW Microbus    Gene Langan
  2. 1961 VW Sunroof Beetle    Ray Millette

Porsche

  1. 1955 Porsche 356 Continental Cabriolet    Ned Gorsky
  2. 1966 Porsche 911 Coupe     John Schiavone

A/C/D Class Section 1

  1. 1930 Duesenberg Cabriolet    Audrain Museum
  2. 1929 Auburn 8-120 Model J Towncar     Neil Horvick

A/C/D Class Section 2

  1. 1936 Auburn 852 SC Speedster    Audrain Museum
  2. 1934 Auburn 850Y Phaeton    Todd Rozon

European Post war

  1. 1947 Talbot T-26 Drophead    SR Plaster
  2. 1955 Arnolt Bristol Bolide    Walter Scott

Corvette

  1. 1963 Chevrolet Corvette S/W    GT Motorcar Collection
  2. 1959 Corvette   Patrick McPherson

Ford Post war

  1. 1950 Ford Deluxe Club Coupe  Ron Mele
  2. 1956 Lincoln MK II   Naif Makol

Prewar American

  1. 1934 Ford V8 Cabriolet  Ronald & Joan Liska
  2. 1940 Buick 40-46 Business Coupe   Harvey Moran

American Muscle

  1. 1959 Dodge Custom Royal Lancer Super D-500   Naif Makol
  2. 1972 Dodge Charger Rallye   Joseph Petrailia

