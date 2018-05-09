2018 Greenbrier Concours d’Elegance winners

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. – The Greenbrier Concours d’Elegance wrapped up its inaugural edition on Sunday, May 8, handing Carl Baxter’s 1934 Swallow Sidecar (Jaguar) SS1 Saloon its Best in Show trophy in front of the iconic front circle at America’s Resort, The Greenbrier .

The rare automobile that took home the Best in Show honors is one of six known to survive with all of its original running gear. Its interior features the Lyons-designed Sunburst door upholstery that replicated the archway leading into the Lyon’s original Swallow factory.

The unique trophy given to the winner, designed on The Greenbrier property by Virtu Glass , wrapped up a weekend full of events.

The opening day on Friday, May 4, featured 40 cars participating in The Summit drive. Drivers took their cars to the top of the mountain at The Summit at The Greenbrier Sporting Club for lunch and then traversed scenic West Virginia backroads, testing the power and precision of their vehicles along the way.

Saturday’s Car Club Day featured nearly 100 cars scattered throughout The Greenbrier’s famous golf courses , as spectators milled around looking at their favorites. That evening, car owners, sponsors and guests listened attended mingled while listening to entertainment and watching the Kentucky Derby at the Charitable Gala. Money was raised to support to important charitable initiatives, the Mountaineer Autism Project and the Antique Automobile Club of America Library and Research Center .

A rare overnight storm dropped five inches or rain and flooded the golf courses on Sunday, rendering the original plan of holding the Concours d’Elegance on the same showfield impossible. Organizers quickly came together and implemented an entirely new blueprint to hold the event in front of the hotel on the paved front circle and inside the declassified nuclear bunker that is housed on property.

Less than two hours after scrapping the original plan, nearly 100 cars were spread throughout the two new locations, and the move proved to be a good one, providing a spectacular backdrop for photos as well as easy access for shelter during spotty rain showers throughout the day.

“Overall, it was a fantastic weekend,” said Show Director Wayne Long. “Mother Nature provided us with some obstacles along the way, but we were able to find positive solutions. The move to the front circle proved to be a blessing in disguise, and I’ve heard nothing but positive feedback from car owners and patrons who came out to enjoy the weekend.”

At the end of the weekend, 11 class champions were crowned in addition to the Best of Show winner. Those champions are listed below.

Class 1 – Brass Era Cars: 1911 Stanley Steam Car, Model 63 owned by Eric Arbuckle

Class 2 – Classic Cars: 1928 Isotta Fraschini 8A SS owned by Peter Boyle Class 3 – Pre-War Production Cars: 1934 Swallow Sidecar (Jaguar) SS1 Saloon owned by Carl Baxter Class 4 – Post-War Production Cars: 1953 Mercedes Benz 220 Cabriolet A owned by Martin Stickley Class 5 – Foreign Sports Cars: 1960 Triumph Italia 2000 GT owned by Alan Anspaugh Class 6 – Exotic Sports Cars: 1966 Ferrari 275GTB owned by John Gerhard Class 7 – American Sports Cars: 1957 Ford Supercharged Thunderbird owned by Marvin Hill Class 8 – Preservation Cars: 1967 Chevrolet Corvette owned by Mark Davis Class 9 – Race Cars: 1957 Ferrari 500-TRC owned by David Cart Class 10 – Muscle Cars: 1967 Ford Shelby GT350 owned by Hunt Palmer-Ball Class 11 – Vipers: 2017 Dodge Viper owned by Bob Miller Plans are already being made for The 2019 Greenbrier Concours d’Elegance, and officials are excited about the possibilities of growing the event for years to come.

“We really couldn’t have asked for a better start, but it’s just the beginning,” said Long. “We proved we could do it, we learned some lessons and we’re incredibly excited about the future. We expect many who participated this year to return, and we’re excited about bringing some new car enthusiasts to this amazing property, as well.”

Four main sponsors were critical to the success of the Concours – Astorg Auto , Foreign Cars Italia, Grand Home Furnishings and Mountaineer Automotive .

The 2019 Greenbrier Concours d’Elegance will take play May 3-5 at The Greenbrier.

