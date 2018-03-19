2018 Philadelphia Concours d’Elegance is now accepting entry submissions

PHILADELPHIA – The 2018 Philadelphia Concours d’Elegance, presented by nonprofit Cool Cars for Kids, Inc. (CCfK), is seeking entry submissions. Classic car collectors from throughout North America are invited to submit their entries for this premier Concours to be held on Father’s Day weekend, Saturday, June 16 at the Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum. All entries submitted by May 1 will be considered for acceptance into the Concours. The entry kit can be found at http://www.coolcarsforkids.org/car-registration.html.

The Philadelphia Concours d’Elegance Selection Committee, led by Michael Tillson III, president and director of Cool Cars for Kids, Inc. will review all nominations and promptly notify entrants of the committee’s decision. This year’s classes are: Open Cars, Closed Cars, Prewar Cars, Postwar Cars, and Sports Cars. Generally, cars manufactured prior to 1970 will be considered for acceptance into the Concours.

The Concours, on June 16, is the highlight of a two-day event presented by CCfK. The day-long, fundraising event includes professional judging and awards presented for historical accuracy, technical merit, and style; family-friendly activities; celebrity guests, among whom will be Super Bowl-winning Coach Dick Vermeil; a Car Corral behind the Simeone Museum for local car enthusiasts; food and specialty vendors; and access to the Simeone Museum – one of the world’s greatest collections of racing sports cars.

The night before, on Friday, June 15, from 6:30 to 10 p.m., the 2018 Philadelphia Concours d’Elegance Preview Gala will be held at the Simeone Museum. The evening will include cocktails, dinner, Concours preview, silent auction and celebrity keynote.

All proceeds from the Philadelphia Concours d’Elegance on June 16, and Preview Gala on June 15, benefit the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) in providing help and hope to children with rare birth disorders and their families, and to support research that will identify the best possible treatments.

Premiere Concours Entries:

Classic car collectors from throughout North America are invited to submit their entries for the 2018 Philadelphia Concours d’Elegance. All entries will be considered for acceptance into the Concours. Nomination Submission Deadline, May 1, 2018 http://www.coolcarsforkids.org/car-registration.html

Car Corral Registration:

Classic car enthusiasts and owners are invited to participate in this year’s Car Corral to be held on the grounds of the Simeone Museum. Individual Space, $50. http://www.coolcarsforkids.org/concours.html

WHAT: 2018 Philadelphia Concours d’Elegance

WHEN: Saturday, June 16, 2018, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WHERE: Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum, 6825 Norwitch Dr, Philadelphia, PA 19153. ADMISSION: Public admission, $25; students and children under 18, free.

For more information, visit www.coolcarsforkids.org, or call 267-982-CCfK (2235)

Cool Cars for Kids, Inc. is a nonprofit organization based in Philadelphia, Pa. that brings together families of children with birth defects and classic car enthusiasts who share a common passion and appreciation for the one-of-a-kind. Funds raised from this unique partnership will directly forward its mission by supporting local and national charities – including The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia – to deliver care and support to children and families who struggle with the medical complexities associated with rare diagnoses. www.coolcarsforkids.org