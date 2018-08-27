AACA Museum’s Night at the Museum 2018

Night at the Museum

October 10, 2018, 5:00 to 10:00 PM

This year the AACA Museum, Inc. will present the AACA Museum, Inc. Automotive Heritage Award to Mr. Gale Halderman. Join them for cocktail hour, dinner, award ceremony and a live auction presented by the Katz Family Foundation. This year’s event will be held in partnership with Homeland Hospice.

Ticket Prices:

  • Adults: $150.00
  • VIP: $200.00

https://www.aacamuseum.org/

Open Daily
9:00am – 5:00pm
AACA Museum, Inc.
161 Museum Drive
Hershey, PA 17033

 

