AACA Museum’s Night at the Museum 2018

Night at the Museum
October 10, 2018, 5:00 to 10:00 PM
This year the AACA Museum, Inc. will present the AACA Museum, Inc. Automotive Heritage Award to Mr. Gale Halderman. Join them for cocktail hour, dinner, award ceremony and a live auction presented by the Katz Family Foundation. This year’s event will be held in partnership with Homeland Hospice.
Ticket Prices:
- Adults: $150.00
- VIP: $200.00
Get your ticket today for a fabulous evening!
Purchase Tickets
View the Night at the Museum Menu>>
https://www.aacamuseum.org/
Open Daily
9:00am – 5:00pm
AACA Museum, Inc.
161 Museum Drive
Hershey, PA 17033
