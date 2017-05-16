Auctions America’s Auburn Spring Auction

AUBURN, Indiana – Auctions America achieved one of its best Auburn Spring results to date on May 11 – 13, generating nearly $10.2 million in total sales at the historic Auburn Auction Park. Led by the offering of the former Level 5 Motorsports Collection, entirely without reserve, the three-day sale saw nearly 350 vehicles and 450 lots of automobilia cross the podium. Bidders at Auburn Spring hailed from 38 states and 11 countries, with more than one third representing first-time Auctions America clientele.

“With strong attendance from start to finish and exceptionally great weather, this was without a doubt one of our best Auburn Spring events to date,” says Gord Duff, Global Head of Auctions, Auctions America. The success of the former Level 5 Motorsports Collection is the perfect case study for the power of ‘no reserve’, and represented a niche segment of the market that brought a whole new crowd to the Classic Car Capital of America. Outside of the collection, we assembled a high quality group of cars, which translated to strong results across the board and specifically in the $100,000 – $200,000 range throughout the event.”

A featured attraction of this year’s Auburn Spring weekend was the presentation of a thrilling series of modern race cars and assorted equipment from the former Level 5 Motorsports Collection during a dedicated sale session on Thursday, May 11. The group, comprising 350 total lots, drew tremendous interest from the racing community. The 2012 Ferrari 458 GTD Race Car, class-winner at the 2014 Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona, took top billing of the entire weekend, doubling its pre-sale estimate at $462,000 and highlighting the value that significant race history adds to competition cars. Outside of the race cars, the former Level 5 Motorsports Collection saw incredible demand and results for parts and equipment, with many lots achieving above-retail prices.

Beyond the Collection on Thursday, Auburn Spring also hit the mark across several segments of the market, with quality examples for every enthusiast. The AACA and CCCA National Prize-winning 1941 Packard One-Eighty Darrin Convertible Victoria brought a strong $360,000, while the 1968 Shelby GT 500KR Fastback sold for an above-estimate $220,000. Showcasing the diversity of the Auburn Spring catalog, additional highlights include a beautifully restored 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Convertible which sold for $89,100; an impressive, custom-bodied 1929 Cunningham V-8 33286 Hearse went for $137,500; and, a 2001 Nissan Skyline R34 GT-R V-spec II which sold well at $68,200. Auburn Spring also saw strong interest for the vehicles formerly displayed as part of the National Military History Center in Auburn, Indiana. Leading the group was a 1944 Buick M18 “Hellcat” Tank Destroyer at $247,500

Auctions America Auburn Spring 2017 – Top 10 Sales

2012 Ferrari 458 GTD Race Car – $462,000 1941 Packard One-Eighty Convertible Victoria by Darrin – $360,000 1944 Buick M18 “Hellcat” Tank Destroyer – $247,500 2012 Ferrari 458 GTD Race Car – $236,500 2015 Bruce High Performance Trailer – $231,000 1944 Panzerjager 38(t) Mit 7.5cm Pak Ausf M – $231,000 2006 Ferrari 430 GT2 Race Car – $225,500 1968 Shelby GT 500KR Fastback – $220,000 2014 Porsche GT3 Coupe – $154,000 1929 Cunningham V-8 33286 Hearse $137,500

The Auburn Spring weekend also gathered crowds to meet stars from Discovery Channel’s hit series Diesel Brothers, and played host to the historic Triple Crown Meet, which marked the first coming together of two of the world’s oldest car clubs, the Antique Automobile Club of America and the Classic Car Club of America.

“The first ever Triple Crown Meet was a resounding success,” said Steve Moskowitz, Executive Director of the AACA following the event. “The synergy of the AACA and CCCA together was universally applauded by club members and enthusiasts alike. Between the fantastic weather, the great venues at the Auction Park and around Auburn, and 240 cars brought together by two of the most prestigious clubs in the collector car world, I’d say it was one of the best weeks the hobby has seen in some time.”

Auctions America continues its 2017 calendar June 24-25, teaming up with its sister company, RM Sotheby’s, who will host this year’s Santa Monica sale at the renowned Barker Hangar. Building on the previous success of the event, Santa Monica will present approximately 250 cars and select automobilia, handpicked to match diverse SoCal tastes. Looking ahead, Auctions America will return to the historic Auburn Auction Park, August 31 – September 3 for the company’s flagship Auburn Fall sale, a Labor Day weekend tradition for enthusiasts across the country. Further information on Santa Monica and Auburn Fall is available at www.auctionsamerica.com.

*Results are listed in USD and are inclusive of 10 percent buyer’s premium for automobiles and 15 percent for all other lots. Results include select post-sale transactions.

About Auctions America

Formed in July 2010, Auctions America specializes in the sale of American classics, European sports cars, Detroit muscle, hot rods, and customs. Headquartered at the historic Auburn Auction Park in Indiana, Auctions America boasts an expert team of full-time vehicle specialists, who offer over 240 years of combined experience buying, selling, racing, and restoring collector vehicles, making them uniquely qualified to advise on all aspects of the hobby. The company’s established roster of annual events are held in some of the country’s leading automotive destinations, including Auburn, Indiana; Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Santa Monica, California; and Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. To learn more about Auctions America or to view the company’s 2017 auction calendar, please visit www.auctionsamerica.com.