Barn Finds, TV cars and classics at the Dragone Lime Rock Auction

Dragone Auctions: Lime Rock Park Auction

Sunday, September 3rd at 11am

There is just something about finding a great car or motorcycle that hasn’t been seen or touched by anyone for decades that makes a real car guys adrenaline level go through the roof. For the Dragone auction at the Lime Rock Vintage Festival on Sunday, September 3rd at the Lime Rock Raceway in Connecticut, two barn finds are making their first public debut in a very long time and are on offer in the sale. The first is a 1965 Jaguar XKE Series 1 OTS and the other is a 1950 Chrysler Imperial with custom Sedanca coachwork by Mexican coachbuilder D.M. Nacional.

The Jaguar XKE roadster is a really neat find. Found in a garage in New York where it sat since 1977 with only two owners from new, it’s the first year for the 4.2 liter engine, it has triple carburetors, covered headlights and all the best attributes the XKE ever had. This particular car is very solid matching numbers car and would be a great candidate for a restoration or enjoy in as found condition.

The 1950 Chrysler “Sedanca DeVille” by D.M. Nacional is another really interesting find. While the car is in pretty rough condition, it’s a really neat coachbuilt car, possibly the only car left that was designed and built by D.M. Nacional. D.M. Nacional was a small coabuilding firm located in Mexico where they built custom bodies on American car chassis for their wealthy clients. Largely influenced by French and Italian coachbuilders of the time. An original photograph of the car exists making it that much more intriguing. The great French coachbuilder Saoutchik really seems to have had influence on D.M. Nacional in the design of this particular car, specifically in the shape and flow of the fenders. Thought to be lost, this car was found on a property in Connecticut where it has been for the past 30 years and now on offer at the Dragone Lime Rock auction.

In addition to “barn finds” there are many more notable cars up for sale at the Dragone Lime Rock auction.

The Dragone name has been known for the past 40 years for offering some of the world’s greatest motorcars, well before auctions became the norm for buying collector cars.

This year Dragone Auctions has teamed up with the great Lime Rock Racetrack for their 35th year of its Vintage Festival where they celebrate the history of speed and the automobile. With 4 days of vintage racing, the festival wraps up the weekend with an incredible Concours located right on the racetrack where it features significant collector cars from around the country. The Dragone auction will be taking place during the concours on Sunday September 3rd at 11 am and will be located right in the center of the concours adding a whole new element to an already outstanding event. The Dragone sale will be featuring many great and interesting cars, but most notably:



1961 Aston Martin DB4 Series II

1931 Cadillac V-16 Lancefield Convertible Victoria

1978 Dodge Magnum Richard Petty NASCAR

1967 George Barris “Mannix Roadster” from the 1960’s “Mannix” TV series

The George Barris “1928 Porter” from the 1960’s “My Mother the Car” TV Series

The George Barris 1970 “Rickshaw” built for the 1970 Tokyo World Fair

1970 Shelby GT500 Convertible (40,000 miles, 1 owner)

1930 Packard 745 Roadster with 30,000 original miles

Plus many No Reserve cars will be up for sale.

Offering History, Knowledge and Experience:

Many of the most significant cars in the history of the automobile have come through Dragone Classic Motorcars since its beginnings in 1978. Manny and George Dragone were contemporaries and great friends of some of the greatest collectors in the hobby such as Henry Austin Clark Jr., Ben Moser, Bill Pollock, Millard Newman and many more where they learned a great deal. They were also some of the first to really begin to collect French cars such as Delahaye and Delage in the United States and have owned, and still do, some of the best. Through the years they have owned incredible cars and collections from the pre-1900 era to great 1950’s and 1960’s sports cars, far too many to list here. Appropriately, Lime Rock is a racetrack, and Dragone has had some fantastic race cars as well, most notably they’ve owned the famous 1906 120 HP Locomobile Grand Prix race car “Old 16” that won the 1908 Vanderbilt cup race becoming the first American car to win an international race and the 1957 Ferrari 250 Testarossa prototype factory team car serial #0704 that ran at Le Mans twice and won the 1000 km Buenos Aires race and 12 hours at Sebring with Phil Hill and Peter Collins behind the wheel. Today, Dragone Classic Motorcars has amassed a wealth of knowledge about all cars that could never be re-created. Alex Dragone is now third generation in the Dragone family to continue not only the incredible love for antique cars, but the business as well. Dragone now brings that incredible talent to the auction spotlight with only up to two small, but different and enjoyable sales a year that offer a relaxed and fun atmosphere that is unlike any other auction. The experience and knowledge that Dragone offers should give perspective buyers great confidence that they are getting not just any cars, but exceptional automobiles. The new Lime Rock Park venue will be an exciting event that certainly should not be missed.

