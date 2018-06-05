Bonhams’ Greenwich Concours Auction results

New York – Bonhams’ 11thannual Greenwich Concours d’Elegance Auction held June 3, on the lovely waterfront of Greenwich, Connecticut, saw record attendance and impressive sales results. With an incredible selection of nearly 125 cars representing every era of motoring over the last century, the sale realized more than $10.5-million with a 92% sell-through rate.

Bidding on the Carroll Shelby Collection was electric with a packed auction tent and bids coming in from four continents via phones, internet and on-site bidders. All estimates were blown away resulting in a 100% sell-through rate for the collection and astounding auction results for numerous models, including the 1999 Shelby Series I that made $313,000, the 1965 Shelby 427 Continuation Cobra that sold for $259,840, the engine-less 1987 DeTomaso Pantera GT5-S that achieved $226,240 and the 1966 Ford Mustang Shelby GT 350 Continuation Convertible that was bought for $201,600.

The auction catalog cover car, the stunning American-delivered 1965 Aston Martin DB5 Convertible, sold to a private US collector post-block for $1.45-million, accompanied by the 1959 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster that was bought for $895,000. Other highlights included the 2006 Ford GT Heritage Edition that made $412,000 and the project work “lost” Cunningham 1954 C3 Coupe that achieved $313,000.

“Our Greenwich auction was the best to date in terms of interest, attendance and sales figures,” said Eric Minoff, Bonhams Head of Sale for Greenwich. “Fresh-to-market classics with sound provenance and original condition cars brought the most attention, including bids from collectors from around the world. We’re very pleased with the results and it’s always a pleasure to partner with such a great event as the Greenwich Concours.”

