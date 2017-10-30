Bothwell Collection offers up ‘generational opportunity’

Los Angeles – The world famous Bothwell Collection of southern California is to be auctioned on November 11th at the family ranch near Los Angeles by Bonhams. Known to collectors, historians and enthusiasts around the globe, the focus, rarity and importance of this private collection is without peer.

While some of the more legendary automobiles – like the 1914 Peugeot L45 Grand Prix Racer, 1908 Benz ‘Prinz Heinrich’ Raceabout and 1908 Mercedes-Simplex Raceabout – have rightly received international attention, there is so much more.

The collection, which was once considered the largest in America and is certainly one of the best of its kind in anywhere in the world, was lovingly assembled over many decades by Lindley and Ann Bothwell. Fifty historic automobiles are to be dispersed as well as several early street cars and hundreds of rare model trains.

Featured in the motorcar line-up, which is headlined by a dozen pre-war race cars, are several early utility vehicles, including a custom Rolls-Royce pickup, a hearse, fire truck and a “paddy wagon,” among others, as well as a fantastic selection of Brass Era town cars and touring cars. In addition to being tremendously rare or unique, several of these automobiles have the added distinction of appearing in the Hollywood movies Titanic, Chaplin and Seabiscuit.

“The significance of this collection cannot be underscored enough,” said Bonhams Chairman Malcolm Barber. “The phrase ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ is very appropriate.” Rupert Banner, Bonhams VP of Motoring, added, “The sale of the Bothwell Collection truly represents a generational opportunity.”

To see the entire collection, order a catalog, and register to bid – in person or remotely, visit Bonhams.com/Bothwell.

The auction is scheduled for Saturday, November 11th at the Bothwell Ranch in Woodland Hills, California, north of Los Angeles.

www.bonhams.com